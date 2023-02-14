No reason to note woman’s marital status in story on her death

The Globe reported on the tragic death of Melanie A. DiVasta (“Family mourns woman found dead in Christopher Columbus Park”) in the Feb. 8 Metro section, and my heart goes out to her family. Once again, though, I am wondering why we continue as a society to feel it is necessary to comment on a woman’s marital status in lieu of all the other things that could be mentioned instead.

The article states, “DiVasta, who was not married, was devoted to her pets and her numerous nieces and nephews.” Why not “DiVasta, who was a program manager at MGM Grand, was devoted to her pets …” or even “DiVasta was devoted to her pets …”? Why did it feel important to point out that she was not married?