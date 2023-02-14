For tenants already on edge, a 10% rent hike is not ‘stabilization’

Re “On rent control, Wu aims for middle ground” (Page A1, Feb. 9): In what world does Mayor Michelle Wu live where a 10 percent increase on an already ridiculous $2,000 a month is “stabilizing”? For many people who rent, many of them working class, an extra $200 a month is a staggering figure. It really does mean the difference between heat and food or warm clothing and maybe saving a little bit.

I have lived in apartments my entire 52 years in Boston, and the end of rent control meant the end of my own stability. It has been a challenge since the 1990s to steer clear of the constant threat of losing my housing. I am now 75 and finally settled in independent housing for seniors that has been a lifesaver, allowing me to breathe deeply in relief for this protection.