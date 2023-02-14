Alex Ovechkin is away from Capitals to attend to a family matter

ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Ovechkin will be away from the Washington Capitals to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one and is expected to be gone for at least the rest of the week, if not longer.
General manager Brian MacLellan announced Ovechkin's absence before the team's morning skate Tuesday. No further details were released, though it appears Washington is preparing to be without its longtime captain and face of the franchise for an extended period.
Coach Peter Laviolette said he doesn't envision Ovechkin will be back “in the foreseeable future.”
“When it comes to your family and parents, that’s what matters,” Laviolette said. "He’s going to deal with some things right now and we’re going to be supportive."
Further complicating matters if Ovechkin needs to go home to Russia, where his parents and other family members live, are travel restrictions in place amid the country's war in Ukraine. There are no direct flights between North America and Moscow.
The Capitals play two home games this week before facing the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL’s Stadium Series outdoors in Raleigh on Saturday night.
Ovechkin, 37, leads Washington with 32 goals and 54 points. He has missed only 48 games throughout his 18-year NHL career, and the Capitals have lost 25 of them.