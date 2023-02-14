Alex Ovechkin is away from Capitals to attend to a family matter

ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Ovechkin will be away from the Washington Capitals to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one and is expected to be gone for at least the rest of the week, if not longer.

General manager Brian MacLellan announced Ovechkin's absence before the team's morning skate Tuesday. No further details were released, though it appears Washington is preparing to be without its longtime captain and face of the franchise for an extended period.

Coach Peter Laviolette said he doesn't envision Ovechkin will be back “in the foreseeable future.”