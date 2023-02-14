Boston College misses 13 consecutive shots in loss to Pittsburgh in men’s college basketball

PITTSBURGH — Blake Hinson made six 3-pointers in scoring 21 points and Pittsburgh left Boston College behind in the second half to win 77-58 on Tuesday night and take a half-game lead in the ACC.

The Panthers (19-7, 12-3) won their sixth straight game, set a program record for most ACC wins in a season, and gave themselves at least a 24-hour perch alone atop the conference standings. No. 7 Virginia (11-3) plays at last-place Louisville on Wednesday.

Hinson was 6 of 11 on 3-pointers, Greg Elliott added four more and the Panthers finished 11 of 25 from the arc. Elliott scored 14 points, Nelly Cummings added 11, and Jamarius Burton and Federiko Federiko had 10 each.