Charlotte Adams-Lopez helps fifth-ranked Bishop Feehan exact its revenge in Catholic Central win over No. 3 St. Mary’s

Adams-Lopez, who also added six assists and five rebounds, came out of the gates firing with seven points in the first quarter. Her hot start was a huge boost for the Shamrocks, who led by just two after the first.

But Tuesday night, powered by a career-high 20 points from sophomore Charlotte Adams-Lopez, the fifth-ranked Shamrocks got their revenge with a 58-51 nonleague win over the No. 3 Spartans.

Two and a half weeks ago, the Bishop Feehan girls’ basketball team took a tough loss at Catholic Central rival St. Mary’s.

“She found her spots to attack and she found her spots to distribute,” Bishop Feehan head coach Amy Dolores said of Adams-Lopez. “She handled the ball for us for almost the whole game and made great decisions.”

In their first meeting, the Shamrocks (15-3) let the Spartans (15-2) make a big run in the second quarter which allowed them to take control. But Tuesday was different — behind their strong defense, the Shamrocks held St. Mary’s to seven points in the second en route to a 13-point lead at the half and kept the Spartans at bay the rest of the way.

“We spent a lot of time on our defensive rotations,” Dolores said. “The girls locked in on them and tried to contest all their shots and make [St. Mary’s] make tough shots. The girls kept focus on the plan and kept hands in the shooters’ faces.”

Sophomore Maddy Steel (11 points) and senior Samantha Reale (eight points, six rebounds) made huge contributions on the defensive end, helping shut down Spartan standouts Kellyn Preira and Niya Morgen.

Junior Julia Webster scored nine of her 13 points in the second for the Shamrocks and added four rebounds while senior Mary Daley supplied seven assists and grabbed four rebounds.

By the time the Spartans finally put a run together, they were down 15 with just three minutes left.

“I’m really proud of my team,” Dolores said. “There’s a lot of excitement in our locker room tonight.”