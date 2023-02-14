EMass girls’ hockey: With nine goals in two wins, Hingham sophomore Caroline Doherty headlines Players of the Week

Caroline Doherty, Hingham — A whopping seven goals from the sophomore broke the program scoring record in an 8-3 win over Norwell. She also potted a pair of goals in a 6-0 romp over Quincy/North Quincy.
Adrianna Kelsch, Sandwich — It was a productive week for the junior, who had two goals and one assist each in wins over Dennis-Yarmouth (6-0) and Falmouth (5-0), the latter of which earned the Knights the Cape & Islands League title.
Bitsy King, Masconomet — Masco’s lone senior took her senior night by storm, netting two goals and two assists in a 5-1 victory over Gloucester. She then contributed both of her team’s goals in a 3-2 loss to Beverly/Danvers/Ipswich.
Molly Murphy, Milton — The sophomore netted a hat trick to power the Wildcats to a decisive 5-1 win over Newton North/South, and provided her team’s lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Marshfield. Murphy has scored at least one goal in 14 of her team’s 19 games.
Alyse Mutti, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading — A stellar showing from the sophomore goalie was the difference in a 1-0 victory over Newburyport. The shutout, her seventh of the season, tied the program’s single-season record.
Katie Vona, Shrewsbury — Timely goals seem to be a specialty of the senior captain, who netted her fourth winner of the season in a 2-1 victory over MVC/DCL opponent Westford.
