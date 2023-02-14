EMass girls’ hockey: With nine goals in two wins, Hingham sophomore Caroline Doherty headlines Players of the Week

Caroline Doherty, Hingham — A whopping seven goals from the sophomore broke the program scoring record in an 8-3 win over Norwell. She also potted a pair of goals in a 6-0 romp over Quincy/North Quincy.

Adrianna Kelsch, Sandwich — It was a productive week for the junior, who had two goals and one assist each in wins over Dennis-Yarmouth (6-0) and Falmouth (5-0), the latter of which earned the Knights the Cape & Islands League title.

Bitsy King, Masconomet — Masco’s lone senior took her senior night by storm, netting two goals and two assists in a 5-1 victory over Gloucester. She then contributed both of her team’s goals in a 3-2 loss to Beverly/Danvers/Ipswich.