Jayson Tatum will miss Celtics-Bucks showdown with an illness, further depleting the team

MILWAUKEE — Jayson Tatum will miss Tuesday night’s showdown against the Bucks because of a non-COVID illness, leaving the Celtics severely shorthanded as the teams battle for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Marcus Smart will remain sidelined with an ankle sprain, and Jaylen Brown will miss his third game in a row with a facial fracture. The Celtics could be without their entire regular starting lineup, with center Robert Williams (ankle) and forward Al Horford (knee) still listed as questionable as of Tuesday afternoon.

Last Friday, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said the Celtics were aware of limiting Tatum’s workload and that he probably would sit out Wednesday’s game against the Pistons, the second game of a back-to-back set and the final game before the All-Star break.