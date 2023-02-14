Josh Campbell goes off for 50 points to rally fourth-ranked Archbishop Williams past No. 12 Burke in double OT

Archbishop Williams (16-0) trailed by 17 in the second quarter, but clawed back to knot things up late. Then, Campbell scored 22 points across the two overtimes to cement the win.

But in a nonleague showdown with Burke, the Bishops needed a ferocious comeback and a 50-point effort from senior Josh Campbell to defeat the 12th-ranked Bulldogs, 98-87, in double overtime.

“Burke played an incredible first half. They came out and they absolutely punched us in the mouth, something that hasn’t happened to us this year,” said Archbishop Williams coach Brian Holden. “We were fortunate enough to get some stops and even get it to overtime, and then we just sort of made some big plays in overtime.”

Tristan Rodriguez added 28 points for the Bishops.

Archbishop Williams has scored at least 70 points in 13 of 15 games this year.

“Seeing the personnel we’ve had this year, and we had some pieces that were together last year, I just thought we could get out and really try to run and put pressure on teams,” Holden said. “The kids have done an incredible job. I think it takes good players and skilled players to play this way.”