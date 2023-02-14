Massachusetts talent shines outside the state in women’s college basketball

A 1,700-point scorer at Holyoke High School, Cavanaugh is leading Fairfield with 16.3 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-1-inch forward has improved her per-game scoring output by nearly 7 points as a graduate student. She made the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference third team last year and should be in the hunt for more MAAC awards this season.

Here are 10 Massachusetts natives excelling in Division 1 women’s college basketball programs outside the state:

▪ Asiah Dingle, Fordham

The 5-6 grad student from Boston is putting up an impressive 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.4 steals per game for the Rams (16-9, 8-4 Atlantic 10), who are in the thick of the conference playoff race.

Dingle set Fordham’s single-game steals record with 10 on Nov. 10 and has earned A-10 Player of the Week awards twice this season. After transferring twice, from Kent State and Stony Brook, the former Globe Super Team member at Archbishop Williams is hitting her stride.

▪ Caroline Ducharme, Connecticut

One of the most highly touted players to come out of Massachusetts in recent years, the sophomore forward has not played since Dec. 31 as she has battled injuries, including a concussion sustained in practice Jan. 2.

When healthy, Ducharme has flourished, reaching double figures in six of nine appearances while knocking down 41.2 percent of her 3-point attempts.

▪ Grace Efosa, Providence

Efosa, the third-leading scorer on the Friars, was a star at Whittier Vocational in Haverhill. She has started 16 of 25 games for Providence, including every one since Dec. 28, and is averaging 9.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. Efosa dropped 27 points in a signature performance Jan. 4 against Creighton and has hit double digits in four of her last five games.

▪ Marnelle Garraud, Vanderbilt

Garraud, a Lynn native, is second on the Commodores in scoring at 13.8 points per game. She also is canning nearly 40 percent of her 3-point attempts and chipping in 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals. The 5-7 guard has put up two 31-point performances in her graduate year after transferring from Boston College.

▪ Belle Lanpher, Central Connecticut State

The former Wachusett High star and Princeton native has been a bright spot in a rough year for the Blue Devils (7-16, 3-8 Northeast). Lanpher joined the starting lineup in December and now paces the team in scoring (13.1 points). The sophomore shares the backcourt with Dejah Jenkins (10.2 points), a junior from Dorchester.

▪ Sayawni Lassiter and Emma Squires, Rhode Island

The Rams are 12-0 in A-10 play (21-3 overall) with help from two Massachusetts natives.

Lassiter, a 5-11 guard from Boston, leads the team with 5.0 assists per game along with 7.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. Squires, a 6-2 forward from Kingston, is putting up 7.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent from the field.

The two grad students should be pivotal to Rhode Island’s chances of earning an NCAA Tournament berth.

▪ Avery O’Connor, New Hampshire

A 2021-22 Globe All-Scholastic from Dedham, O’Connor is powering through the difficult hurdles of her first year at the D1 level. The 6-foot freshman’s 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds both rank second on the Wildcats, though she is making only 30.8 percent of her field goal attempts. O’Connor starts along with another Massachusetts native in Hopkinton’s Adara Groman.

▪ Ariana Vanderhoop, Monmouth

Vanderhoop won two state championships at Cathedral High in Boston and is now a junior at Monmouth. She’s tallying 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and just tossed in 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting in Sunday’s 70-66 win against Drexel.

A 5-9 guard, Vanderhoop has steadily become a more efficient scorer, and is converting 39.3 percent of her threes this year.

Marquee matchups

Two critical showdowns await local teams this week. Boston University (18-6, 13-0 Patriot) hosts Holy Cross (18-6, 10-3) Wednesday in the first matchup of the league’s top two teams. UMass (21-4, 11-1 A-10) travels to Rhode Island Thursday, a bout between the top two A-10 squads. Rhode Island handed the Minutewomen their lone loss in conference play Jan. 4 ... UMass guard Ber’Nyah Mayo earned A-10 Player of the Week honors after averaging 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists across two wins.