Concord-Carlisle girls repeat, Mount Greylock boys three-peat at MIAA Nordic ski championships

Lake, a Harvard-bound senior, made her move on the final hill, where she gained separation from Concord-Carlisle senior Finn Feist and held on to claim the girls’ title in 21:30, three seconds ahead of Feist on the 7-kilometer course.

Lake had a different plan for Tuesday’s race back at Prospect Mountain in Woodford, Vt.

A year ago, Newton North’s Clara Lake was setting the pace in the MIAA Nordic girls’ ski championship at Prospect Mountain. But Concord-Carlisle senior Isabella Synnestvedt caught up to her on the final hill and pulled away to claim the individual title in dramatic fashion.

Newton North senior Clara Lake finished off her high school career with a Nordic girls' state title with a winning run of 21.30 seconds on the 7-kilometer course at Prospect Mountain in Woodford, Vt. NEWTON NORTH ATHLETICS

“I was relaxed with the outcome either way,” said Lake, the girls’ champion for MassBay East during the regular season. “I knew that Finn and Emily [Appleby] and Hannah [Petersen] were really great competition, so I felt going into the race that if I won, that would be great.

“That kind of mind-set of being relaxed and wanting to win, but knowing that it wasn’t going to be easy necessarily, I think that benefitted me going into the race.”

Instead of leading the field as she did last year, Lake decided to pace with Feist before making her move.

“I felt like the hill was the best place to make a move and it ended up working out,” said Lake, who added that her final race was extra special because her younger brother, James, was racing for Newton North as a freshman. He finished in 21:06, tied for 19th among the boys.

“To be able to end it all by winning states during my last high school race was a great feeling,” Lake said.

Feist’s runner-up effort helped Concord-Carlisle (32 points) defend its title. Newton North (64) was second, followed by Mount Greylock (67), Acton-Boxborough (92) and Wellesley (120).

“I did not expect [the girls’ individual race] to be as close as it was, honestly,” Feist said. “I just skied and had fun. I’m very happy with the results — it’s a really good way to close out my high school skiing career.”

Individually, Lincoln-Sudbury’s Emily Appleby and Brookline’s Hannah Petersen both crossed in 22:28 to tie for third. Newton North’s Lillie Salgado (22:55) was fifth, followed by C-C junior Sarah Kirincich (22:58).

Concord-Carlisle collected valuable team points from junior Katie Pohlig’s 11th-place finish (25:14) and freshman Abby Kirincich (25:27) finishing 13th.

“That’s the trick at the state meet — you need depth,” said Concord-Carlisle coach Jeff Campbell. “You need three, four or five good skiers.”

Campbell said the Patriots felt good about their team title chances because a C-C skier finished first or second in the first four waves.

However, the nerves hit the elder Kirincich, who watched anxiously as the results were tabulated.

“I thought for a while that Newton North might have us, because they had some strong skiers and Finn and I each finished three seconds behind Newton North skiers,” Sarah Kirincich said. “It felt like a big thrill.”

The winning feeling stuck with the Patriots on their bus journey home.

“It’s one thing to do well individually, that feels amazing, but the feeling fades a little faster than when you have a big team win,” the elder Kirincich said. “You don’t really forget it, we just keep saying ‘Oh my God, you finished so fast!’

“We’re all bouncing positive energy and it’s such a great feeling.”

Mount Greylock junior standout Quinn McDermott defended his individual crown in 18:24 to help the Mounties win their third straight boys’ title with 25 points. Newton South (32) edged Concord-Carlisle (62) for the runner-up spot, while Wellesley (83) and Wahconah (96) rounded out the top five boys’ teams.

C-C junior Xander Scopinich-Burgel led a flurry of finishers to earn boys’ individual runner-up in 18:51, one second faster than Newton South’s Ian Brenner (18:52). Mount Greylock’s Ollie Swabey (18:53) crossed one second later for a fourth-place finish.

Newton North’s Oliver Fernandez-Tai (19:09) was fifth, and Newton South’s Liam Sakakeeny (19:25) took sixth.