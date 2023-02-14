Northeastern takes early lead, hangs on to beat Boston College to win Women’s Beanpot

After that goal, the Huskies continued to pressure in the Eagles’ zone for much of the latter part of the first period. BC (18-13-1) eventually got its chance with four minutes to go in the frame, as Hannah Bilka had two great opportunities turned away by Northeastern goalie Gwyneth Philips. The Huskies again gained possession, but the Eagles stopped six Northeastern shots in the last two minutes of the period thanks to four saves by goalie Abigail Levy and two blocks by their defense.

The Huskies (28-2-1) first struck just over nine minutes into the game at Conte Form. While on their first power play, Skylar Irving played the puck off the boards and sent an angled pass to Megan Carter. The senior defense shot the puck toward the BC net, where Mia Brown tipped the it in for her seventh goal of the season.

Both Beanpots are taking residence on Huntington Avenue this year. Despite a late charge by Boston College, Northeastern earned the Women’s Beanpot title Tuesday night with a narrow 2-1 victory over the Eagles, the Huskies’ sixteenth consecutive victory.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Three minutes into the second period, BC nearly got on the board off an Abby Newhook shot that Philips stretched out and saved with the tip of her skate. The Eagles soon had a successful penalty kill, but Northeastern was relentless both in and out of the skater advantage, and a second goal seemed inevitable. Freshman defense Jules Constantinople sent a slapper from the top of the left faceoff circle that Maureen Murphy tipped in to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead 7:40 into the second.

Advertisement

Kelly Browne won the opening faceoff of the third period for the Eagles, and flew up ice to lodge a slapper on Philips in the opening ten seconds, but Philips turned it away. Back-and-forth play ruled the period, with both goalies bringing their top form. Levy made seven saves in the frame, with 34 on the night, while Philips made 11 saves in the frame for 27 total.

Advertisement

With just over three minutes to go in the game, BC pulled Levy for the extra attacker. The Eagles peppered Philips with five shots before Bilka, who had been threatening all game, scored with 1:34 remaining to cut the Huskies’ lead to one. Carter blocked a Gaby Roy shot with 41 seconds remaining to preserve the win for the Huskies.

…

In a game Boston University coach Brian Durocher deemed a “throwback,” the Terriers came back from a first-period deficit to defeat Harvard, 7-4, in the third-place game. The seven goals from six different scorers was the Terriers’ (11-17-3) highest goal total of the season.

“We had fun with it,” said BU captain Nadia Mattivi. “We went out there and made good plays.”

Harvard (7-17-3) took a 2-1 lead in the first period off of goals by Shannon Hollands and Gabi Davidson Adams. Hollands added a second to open up the second period to give the Crimson a 3-1 lead, but BU followed with Julia Nearis’s 11th of the season,. Anne Bloomer reestablished Harvard’s two-goal lead, but Brooke Disher and Mattivi added goals for BU, sending the game into the second intermission tied, 4-4.

In the third, BU outshot Harvard, 14-7, and scored three times (two by Christina Vote) to earn the 7-4 win.

Advertisement

“We’re really disappointed, " said Harvard coach Katey Stone. “It doesn’t matter which one of these Beanpot games you play in, they all mean a lot.”





Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.