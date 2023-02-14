Northeastern’s Maureen Murphy named Women’s Beanpot MVP, but she’s quick to credit her teammates

The metal pot couldn’t weigh more than a few pounds, but for Murphy and Northeastern, the program’s 18th hoist of the trophy carried a little extra weight. The Huskies (28-2-1) downed Boston College, 2-1, at Conte Forum on Tuesday to win the Women’s Beanpot final, their first since 2020.

“It’s pretty heavy,” Murphy said. “I’m not sure if I just need to hit the gym or what.”

As Maureen Murphy lifted the Beanpot trophy over her head, her arms may have been the slightest bit shaky.

Murphy, a graduate student who transferred from Providence after the 2019-20 season, wasn’t around when the Huskies last held the title of Boston’s best. On top of winning her first Beanpot title, Murphy was named the tournament’s MVP.

Advertisement

“To get experience in these high-pressure situations is really awesome,” Murphy said.

It was somewhat of a revenge game for the Huskies, who BC had upset in last season’s first round. The next week, in the third-place game against Boston University, Murphy scored a hat trick.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

All those goals felt good, Murphy said, but nothing could compare to claiming the title this season.

When it was all said and done, Murphy and her teammates celebrated with the Beanpot trophy after Tuesday's win. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“It gave us the motivation that we needed this year to be right back in the top,” she said. “It means a lot to me as this is my final year. But then the other people in my class, too — they really deserve this.”

Murphy scored the eventual game-winning goal for Northeastern.

Her 18th goal of the season gave Northeastern a 2-0 lead. BC got one back with under two minutes to play, but Murphy’s goal had sealed the deal.

It came with just under eight minutes to play in the second period, as Jules Constantinople fired a long-distance shot on net, and Murphy got the tip of her stick on it to beat BC goaltender Abigail Levy.

Advertisement

“Our D were doing a great job getting pucks through all game, especially Jules,” Murphy said. “We talked a lot about getting two people up front, and Chloe [Aurard] did a great job tying up her D, and it just was honestly a little lucky.”

Declining to take credit for her success, or calling a skillful goal lucky, is Murphy’s calling card. She led the nation in goals (30), hat tricks (four), and power-play goals (13) last season, and this season, she leads the Huskies’ high-octane offense in goals (18) and is second in assists (25).

Still, Murphy turned away from the spotlight. She credited Northeastern’s defense, goaltender Gwyneth Philips, and her fellow top-line skaters Aurard and Alina Mueller with the win, even though Murphy held the MVP plaque minutes earlier.

“I think it could have gone to a couple other people,” Murphy said. “Obviously I’m honored, but we don’t win this game without Gwyn and our leadership … Not that I don’t think I deserve it, but I think other people contributed more.”

Murphy recorded a 3-point game (two goals, assist) in the opening round against BU and similarly credited her linemates for their contributions.

“(Murphy) puts a lot of pressure on herself to be really good, and she works really hard at it,” said Northeastern coach Dave Flint. “But you look at all of those three top players on that line: None of them love the spotlight, as good as they are.”

Advertisement

Murphy, Aurard, and Mueller, all graduate students, have been the catalysts in many of the wins that constitute Northeastern’s sparkling record. They’ve combined for 53 goals and 79 assists, regularly making headlines and racking up Hockey East weekly and monthly honors.

“They just assume, you know, have somebody else in the spotlight,” Flint said. “Especially in today’s day and age, that’s a really great quality to have. They’re very selfless, and I think that’s one reason they’re so successful.”

The Eagles and Huskies had met three times prior to Tuesday night, all shutout wins for Northeastern. Murphy and her linemates make game-planning for the Huskies a tall task, according to BC coach Katie Crowley.

“Everybody just has to be aware, when that line’s out there obviously … you have to be prepared,” Crowley said. “Whatever line is up against them has to be ready at any given moment.”

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.