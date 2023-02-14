Opening press conference shows that, for Alex Cora, the book isn’t closed on 2017-18

Hey, Alex. There’s a new book out today that details all your bad habits and cheating ways when you were with the Astros, and how you bragged to your 2018 Red Sox that ‘we stole that [2017] World Series.’ Care to comment?

So how was Alex Cora greeted in his first 2023 picnic-table press conference at Fenway South Tuesday morning?

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s never a pleasure cruise when you manage the Boston Red Sox. Hall of Fame-bound Terry Francona said it was the hardest baseball job he ever had, stating, “In Boston, it seemed like you were putting out brush fires every day.”

OK, it wasn’t quite that harsh, but it was certainly not the way Cora wanted to launch the Chaim Bloom Celebration of Payroll Flexibility, which seems to be the theme of the basement-bound ‘23 Towne Team.

The actual first question, posed by WBZ’s Jonny Miller (who interviewed Eddie Kasko in Winter Haven in 1972), was, “Alex, first things first. Have you talked to anybody in the front office about remarks you made to Evan?”

“I haven’t talked to Evan in three years,” answered Cora.

“Evan” is Evan Drellich, author of “Winning Fixes Everything,” a deep dive into the cheating scandal of the 2017 Astros. Cora was bench coach of that team and served a one-season suspension (in 2020) for his role. Drellich covered the Red Sox for MassLive, the Herald, and NBC Sports Boston before working in Houston. He has painted Cora in a very poor light in his new book.

Anything Cora wants to say to set the record straight?

“I’ve been talking about this situation for three years,” said the manager. “I’ve been very open about it. My focus is on next year. Obviously, the timing of this is kind of awkward, but it is what it is.

“I mentioned a few years ago, there’s going to be books and there’s going to be stories. Maybe Netflix in a few years. Like Meghan and Harry, right? But as of now, I don’t want to comment. My focus is in the Red Sox and my family and I‘ll keep moving forward.”

Does it hurt him personally to have this come out all these years later?

“It’s always hurtful, because I have to go back to the kids and my family and my daughter and tell them that this is coming out,” he said. “We’ve got to talk about it.

“But I don’t want to say they’re used to it, but I’ve been open with them about the whole situation and they understand that stuff like this is going to come out. We’ve just got to keep moving forward.

“I made a big mistake in ‘17. I’m paying the price. I’m still going to pay the price, but at the same time I’ve got to keep moving forward and not live in the past.

“I’ve been very honest about the situation. Very apologetic. That’s what I can control. Obviously there’s stories and there’s no sources and stuff like that. It is what it is.

“I knew it was coming and I knew there’s probably more books coming out and people are going to have their side of the story and they’re going to talk about it. But from my end, I think I’ve been very open about it the last three years. I feel comfortable with who I am. The things I did, I’m not proud of it, but at the same time, I’m moving forward.”

He says he has not read the book.

“Obviously, I get messages, whatever, but I’m not here to talk about the book. That’s the last thing I want to do.”

As one who covers the Red Sox fairly regularly, the part of the book that interested me most was a detail of amazing success Red Sox batters had against the mighty Dodgers in the 2018 World Series (won by the Sox in five games). It’s a passage on Page 277 that comes after multiple chapters detailing cheating by the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox, and just about everybody else in baseball in 2017-18.

From Page 277:

“Through 2022, no team has ever produced a better batting average with runners in scoring position and two outs in the World Series than the 2018 Red Sox, at .471. No team had ever had a higher on-base percentage in that scenario, either, than their .609. Only one team had recorded a higher slugging percentage than their .882.”

In other words, of all World Series teams since 1903 — 236 pennant winners — the 2018 Red Sox were the best at guessing what pitch was coming.

Hmmm. Were the 2018 Red Sox really that good? Or did they know what pitch was coming because they had a manager who’d figured it all out? Cora had worked magic with the Astros against the Dodgers in 2017. Then — before he was discovered and punished by MLB — he beat the Dodgers again in in 2018.

In this spirit, I asked Cora if he feels that there’s anything in the book that diminishes what he achieved with the Red Sox in the 2018 World Series.

“I don’t think so,” he answered.

OK then.

We’re on to Cincinnati.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.