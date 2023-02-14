fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS boys' basketball: Beverly 94, Winthrop 52

Ryder Frost scores 24 points for 14th-ranked Beverly to reach the 1,000-point career milestone in rout of Winthrop

By Mitch Fink Globe Correspondent,Updated February 14, 2023, 34 minutes ago

Just 57 games into his high school career, Beverly junior Ryder Frost eclipsed the 1,000 point mark with a 24-point performance for the 14th-ranked Panthers in a 94-52 win over Winthrop in a Northeastern contest Tuesday night.

Frost needed 19 points to reach the milestone, and he reached it in the second quarter on a four-point play.

“It was surreal,” Frost said. “I was just kind of at a loss for words. I was just so excited. I was so grateful.”

The 6-foot-6-inch wing has played every position from point guard to center for the Panthers (14-5) this season. And he’s also a willing passer, with 6.5 assists per game on the season.

“I really love being able to affect the game in any way I can,” Frost said. “Whether that’s scoring, or if I’m having an off-night really rebounding or finding my teammates.”

Frost was 6-foot-1 coming into high school, but he blossomed into a matchup nightmare after a four-inch growth spurt.

“He’s a Division 1 scholarship player, and he can play some high-level Division 1 basketball, too,” said Beverly coach Matt Karakoudas. “Teams are double-teaming him, triple-teaming him, box-and-one, triangle-and-two.

“He’s seen every junk defense that you can think of, and he’s still able to do this.”

