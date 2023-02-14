Ryder Frost scores 24 points for 14th-ranked Beverly to reach the 1,000-point career milestone in rout of Winthrop

Just 57 games into his high school career, Beverly junior Ryder Frost eclipsed the 1,000 point mark with a 24-point performance for the 14th-ranked Panthers in a 94-52 win over Winthrop in a Northeastern contest Tuesday night.

Frost needed 19 points to reach the milestone, and he reached it in the second quarter on a four-point play.

“It was surreal,” Frost said. “I was just kind of at a loss for words. I was just so excited. I was so grateful.”