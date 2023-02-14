Ryder Frost scores 24 points for 14th-ranked Beverly to reach the 1,000-point career milestone in rout of Winthrop

Just 57 games into his high school career, Beverly junior Ryder Frost eclipsed the 1,000 point mark with a 24-point performance for the 14th-ranked Panthers in a 94-52 win over Winthrop in a Northeastern contest Tuesday night.
Frost needed 19 points to reach the milestone, and he reached it in the second quarter on a four-point play.
“It was surreal,” Frost said. “I was just kind of at a loss for words. I was just so excited. I was so grateful.”
The 6-foot-6-inch wing has played every position from point guard to center for the Panthers (14-5) this season. And he’s also a willing passer, with 6.5 assists per game on the season.
Advertisement
“I really love being able to affect the game in any way I can,” Frost said. “Whether that’s scoring, or if I’m having an off-night really rebounding or finding my teammates.”
Frost was 6-foot-1 coming into high school, but he blossomed into a matchup nightmare after a four-inch growth spurt.
“He’s a Division 1 scholarship player, and he can play some high-level Division 1 basketball, too,” said Beverly coach Matt Karakoudas. “Teams are double-teaming him, triple-teaming him, box-and-one, triangle-and-two.
“He’s seen every junk defense that you can think of, and he’s still able to do this.”