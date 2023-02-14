As spring training begins, Alex Cora again addresses his role in Astros cheating scandal

During Cora’s first media availability Tuesday at Fenway South, he once again addressed the scandal after new details about his role emerged from the book .

In the new book “Winning Fixes Everything,” Cora is one of the main attractions for his involvement as bench coach in the Astros 2017 cheating scandal.

“I’ve been talking about this book, this whole situation for three years. I’ve been very open about it,” Cora said. “My focus is this year. Obviously, the timing of this is kind of awkward. But it is what it is. I said a few years ago that there were going to be books, there were going to be stories.”

Cora said the difficult part in all of this is having to revisit conversations with his family.

“We’ve got to talk about it,” Cora said. “I don’t want to say they are used to it, you know, but I’ve been open with them about the whole situation and they understand that stuff like this is going to come out. We’ve just got to keep going forward. I made a big mistake in ‘17.”

