Top-ranked Lawrence gets ‘the reality check we needed’ in close call against Merrimack Valley Conference rival Central Catholic

Top-ranked Lawrence responded by closing the game on a dominant 29-10 run to earn a 51-47 win over No. 9 Central Catholic and sweep the three-game season series between the Merrimack Valley Conference rivals.

Midway through the third quarter, the Lancers faced their largest deficit of the season — 15 points — when Moore challenged his team from the sideline to turn up the intensity.

LAWRENCE -— When Lawrence enters the Division 1 boys’ basketball tournament as the probable top seed, coach Jesus Moore and forward Isaiah Ogunbare hope Tuesday’s showdown with Central Catholic will serve as both a wakeup call and a lesson.

“I think we came in comfortable,” said Moore. “They came out and got us out of our element. We finally woke up and I think it was a great test for us going into the tournament. We got punched in the mouth and we responded.”

Added Ogunbare, “It was the reality check we needed.”

Lawrence (19-1) is No. 1 in the D1 power rankings, a position the Lancers have held since the first release on Jan. 13, with Central (13-5) third.

But the Raiders controlled most of Tuesday’s game, racing out to a 29-18 halftime lead behind seven made 3-pointers, five coming from the hot hands of Marcus Rivera (16 points) and Joey Hart (15 points).

Central then led, 37-22, with 4:20 left in the third before Lawrence came alive and activated its winning formula of turning defense into offense.

“We got back to ‘us,’” said Moore. “We got some stops and got out in transition, and we started rebounding which led to easy baskets.”

During the decisive run, Danny Reyes recorded four steals and netted 7 points, Marius Canery (16 points) finished in transition and at the line, and Ogunbare (16 points, 8 rebounds) swallowed up rebounds and gave the Lancers second chance points.

With 2:30 left, Canery swished a pair of free throws for Lawrence’s first lead of the game, 46-44. The Lancers held Central to just 10 points in the final frame, and more importantly four made 3-pointers after halftime.

“They are a great defensive team,” said Central coach Mark Dunham. “They are athletic and physical. In that second half, they just made a lot more shots than we did. We made shots in the first half and in the second half we got away from that.”

Ogunbare said Lawrence focused on getting one stop at a time during the comeback, and as the Lancers inched closer, the capacity crowd became more engaged. When Lawrence finally took the lead, Reyes and Canery sealed the win with four free throws in the final minute.

“We’ve grown accustomed to winning by a large margin and that’s not going to happen in the tournament,” said Ogunbare. “This type of game is definitely what we needed.”