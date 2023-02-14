Without their starting lineup, Celtics put up a valiant fight but fall just short of an overtime upset of the Bucks

But they could not quite finish off a game that never figured to be this close, as Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was simply too much down the stretch and led his team to a 131-125 overtime win.

Role players happily stepped into more prominent roles, and certainly did not appear overwhelmed by the task. The Celtics grabbed a 14-point third-quarter lead, and after it was erased, they improbably forced overtime when Sam Hauser drilled a deep 3-pointer at the end of regulation.

MILWAUKEE — Despite missing four starters for this road game against a Bucks team on a 10-game win streak, there were few obvious indications that anything was unusual for this Celtics team that has roared to the top of the NBA.

Holiday finished with 40 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 36 points and 13 rebounds. Derrick White led the Celtics with 27 points and 12 assists. Boston was without Jayson Tatum (non-COVID illness), Marcus Smart (ankle), Jaylen Brown (facial fracture), and Al Horford (knee soreness).

The Bucks, who have won 11 games in a row, are now just a half-game behind the Celtics for the top spot in the East. But the Celtics certainly won’t be discouraged by this result given the circumstances.

The Celtics held a 76-74 lead with 7:15 left in the third when they created some separation with a 16-4 run that included a pair of 3-pointers, making it 92-78. But the Bucks responded with a quick 9-0 burst. It appeared that Payton Pritchard had helped shift momentum back in Boston’s favor when he converted a 3-point play with 1.7 seconds left. But Jrue Holiday calmly drilled a half-court shot before the buzzer.

The Bucks used that shot to ignite a 10-0 burst that carried into the fourth quarter, and it appeared the Celtics were on the verge of crumbling. But they kept pushing back. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Hauser and Malcolm Brogdon gave Boston a 107-103 lead with 6:05 left. But after White missed a runner that would have extended the lead, two more Holiday 3-pointers sparked another 10-0 Milwaukee flurry in just under a minute.

Antetokounmpo hit one of two free throws with 1:21 left to give the Bucks a 114-111 lead, and at the other end Sam Hauser missed an open 3-pointer. Middleton then missed a triple for the Bucks, but Milwaukee corralled the rebound, taking away a potential two-for-one chance in the final minute for the Celtics. Boston got the ball back with 21.2 seconds to play.

Brogdon took the quick dunk and the Celtics fouled Holiday with 7.4 seconds left, and he hit both free throws to make it 116-113. The Bucks had a foul to give but did not use it, as Hauser pulled up for a 30-footer over Middleton to tie it. Middleton’s own jumper at the buzzer was off, forcing overtime.

White scored the first 5 points of the extra session to put Boston in command. But Holiday would not let the Bucks lose. His steal and dunk with 1:32 left pulled Milwaukee within 123-122. Then, after Brogdon gave the Celtics a 125-124 lead with a pair of free throws with 33.7 seconds left, Holiday drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 127-125.

Williams had the ball knocked away along the left arc with five seconds left, and the Bucks finished off the win.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Blake Griffin has been the perfect veteran for this team. He accepted his role once he signed, aware he’d likely only really be needed on nights such as this one. And when these games arrive, he has usually been ready. In the first half Tuesday Griffin drilled a pair of 3-pointers, dished out four assists, and took two charges.

⋅ Yes, the Celtics were missing plenty of key pieces, but the fact that they were still able to start a lineup of Griffin, Williams, White, Mike Muscala, and Hauser — with Robert Williams, Pritchard, and Brogdon available off the bench — speaks to this team’s unusual depth.

⋅ The Bucks like to pack the paint with a defense centered around Brook Lopez, but that doesn’t mean they want to simply give up wide-open 3-pointers, as they did for much of the first half Tuesday. Maybe they had tired legs after returning from a West Coast road trip, or maybe they were underwhelmed by Boston’s lack of star power. Whatever the reason, the Bucks were left flat-footed far too often. The Celtics just didn’t quite make them pay.

⋅ It’s hard to imagine how Antetokounmpo’s free-throw shooting won’t cost his team a playoff win at some point. He’s taking a career-high 13.1 free throws per game and making just 64.8 percent. He was 4 for 9 through the first three quarters Tuesday.

⋅ Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer used his challenge just 2 minutes, 35 seconds into the game, when he disagreed with a charge call against Antetokounmpo. It was just Antetokounmpo’s first foul, and the call was hardly obvious. It almost felt like he had a preexisting beef with an official who made the call and wanted to set the tone. Regardless, the challenge was unsuccessful.

⋅ Bucks forward Jae Crowder, who was acquired from the Suns last Thursday, was introduced to the Milwaukee crowd during a second-quarter break. Crowder, a former star at nearby Marquette whose career really took off during his time in Boston from 2014-17, was a holdout this year and has not played since last spring. He’s expected to make his Bucks debut after the All-Star break.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.