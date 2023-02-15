Boston Symphony Orchestra announces new assistant conductor Samy Rachid

Until 2021, Rachid was the cellist of the France-based Quatour Arod, which took its name from the elf Legolas’s horse in Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. He departed the quartet to focus on conducting as a student of Mathieu Herzog, and he placed second in the 2022 Tokyo International Music Competition for Conducting. Last year, he was also a conducting fellow of Switzerland’s Verbier Festival, and he is music directing France’s Orchestre Elektra for the 2022-23 season.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced French conductor Samy Rachid as its newest assistant conductor. Rachid, who was selected by BSO music director Andris Nelsons following an audition process, will begin his two-year term with the orchestra starting October 2023, and his first performance with the orchestra is planned for summer 2024 at Tanglewood.

In a statement provided by the BSO, Rachid shared that he was first introduced to classical music through a recording of the BSO with Charles Munch, the Alsatian French conductor who was the orchestra’s music director between 1949 and 1962. “Working with Maestro Nelsons and the wonderful musicians of the BSO is a great honor, and I look forward to becoming part of the Boston community,” said Rachid.

Since 1986, the BSO has typically had two assistant conductors at a time. Presently, assistant conductors serve staggered two-year terms, debuting at Tanglewood the summer after their position starts and conducting a subscription concert at Symphony Hall in the final season of their terms. Several previous assistant conductors have moved on to international careers with major symphony orchestras; among those are Ludovic Morlot, now conductor emeritus of the Seattle Symphony, and Shi-Yeon Sung, former chief conductor of the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra and now principal guest conductor of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra. Closer to home, Federico Cortese now conducts the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra and has served as music director of the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras since 1999.

