Coolidge Corner Theatre screens Oscar-nominated short films

“People really respond to the short subject programs, they always do very well here at the Coolidge,” director of special programming Mark Anastasio said.

The films, presented by the short film network ShortsTV for the 18th year, are nominated for the categories of best animated, live action, and documentary shorts. Each category will be screened as a separate program and play at the Coolidge for at least two weeks — they may be extended past the Oscars broadcast if there’s audience demand.

Trying to watch as many Oscar-nominated films as possible before the March 12 ceremony? You can check off the short film nominees at the Coolidge Corner Theatre,which will screen this year’s Oscar-nominated shorts starting Friday.

The animated shorts open Friday and have a total runtime of one hour and 37 minutes. The titles are “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It” from Australia, “The Flying Sailor” from Canada, “Ice Merchants” from Portugal, France, and the United Kingdom, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” from the United Kingdom, and “My Year of Dicks” from the United States. Anastasio said there will be a short break before the final short, “My Year of Dicks,” so that young audience members can exit because the film is not appropriate for children.

The live action shorts also open Friday, with a runtime of one hour and 55 minutes. The titles include “Ivalu” from Denmark, “Night Ride” from Norway, “Le Pupille” from Italy and the United States, “The Red Suitcase” from Luxembourg, and “An Irish Goodbye” from Ireland.

Lastly, the documentary shorts, running two hours and 46 minutes, open Feb. 24. They are three American short docs, “How Do You Measure a Year?,” “Stranger at the Gate,” and “The Martha Mitchell Effect, and “The Elephant Whisperers” from India, and “Haulout” from the United Kingdom.

A still from the animated short “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” directed by Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy. ShortsTV

All three programs will be shown in the Coolidge’s 45-seat screening room, although in past years they have moved to bigger spaces partway through the runs because of their popularity.

“In recent years, it is not uncommon for all showings of the shorts to be sold out,” Anastasio said.

ShortsTV’s theatrical release of the films is the only way to watch them in theaters ahead of the Oscars on March 12, according to a press release from the network.

Anastasio said short film programs make for a unique audience experience because of how much the films can vary in genre.

“Most films don’t have those tonal shifts that a program of very different shorts can have,” Anastasio said. “They’re totally fun programs to watch with a crowd.”

Animated and live-action short films open Feb. 17. Documentary short films open Feb. 24. Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline, coolidge.org

