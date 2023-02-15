Dennis Franz pays tribute following young ‘NYPD Blue’ colleague’s death

It got me thinking about Franz, and his unforgettable turn as Sipowicz. He helped make “NYPD Blue” into much more than a procedural drama, delivering a character who was emotionally sloppy and culturally blindered before that kind of portrayal was common. He was a TV anti-hero in many ways, before the anti-hero trend broke through with Tony Soprano. We saw many, many sides of Sipowicz during his long run, including, of course, his backside.

Recently, actor Austin Majors died at age 27. He was best known for his years as a child actor on “NYPD Blue” as Andy Sipowicz’s son, Theo. This week, Dennis Franz, who played Sipowicz for the show’s 12 seasons (1993-2005), issued a statement expressing his sorrow: “Austin was always such a joy to have on the set, he brought smiles and happiness to everyone.”

A bigot, an explosive Vietnam vet, a moody and stubborn colleague, Sipowicz was one of the most flamboyantly flawed characters ever seen on network TV, up there with Archie Bunker. The networks were especially wary of dislikable lead characters back then, aware that mainstream viewers often click away from pathology and ugliness. There was no just-below-the-surface glamour in Franz’s portrayal; Sipowicz was a mess. That Franz was able to make this man’s redemption seem authentic and earned, occurring slowly and across many years, was a testament to the depth of his performance.

It’s hard to believe that after such work, and four Emmys, Franz decided to move on from acting. But, aside from an Emmy appearance at the 2016 Emmys with Jimmy Smits, he has been missing from the screen. In a 2015 interview with the New York Post, he said that he has no regrets about dropping out to spend time with his family, noting, “I’m pretty good at doing nothing.”

He also said that he’d been offered a lot of TV series. “But that work is intense and hard … and I don’t want to make that my first priority anymore. I’m missing that actor’s gene. I’ve been offered guest roles and I don’t even want that responsibility.”

Regarding Sipowicz, he is grateful. “I was always flattered and honored to have had the opportunity to explore that character and find whatever success I found,” he said. “Personally, I’m good with that for the rest of my days. A lot of people don’t even know my name. They only know me as Sipowicz — and I’m flattered.”





