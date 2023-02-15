Make way for ‘Make Way for Ducklings’

Robert McCloskey’s beloved picture book follows the Mallards’ search for a nest in and around some of Boston’s most iconic landmarks, and it captures the early days when their ducklings learn to waddle and swim. Emily Ranii, Wheelock’s artistic director and the director of “Make Way for Ducklings,” says “there’s a special responsibility in Boston to celebrate and lift up this story.”

It’s all part of the rehearsal for the world premiere production of a musical adaptation of “Make Way for Ducklings” co-commissioned by Wheelock and Adventure Theatre-MTC in Maryland. Performances begin Friday and run through March 12.

Jared Troilo and Becky Bass, as Mr. and Mrs. Mallard, practice waddling down a ramp on the Wheelock Family Theatre set while a group of young actors work out synchronized-swimming duckling movements for a song called “Water is Wide.”

The team of adapters includes Michael J. Bobbitt and Sandra B. Eskin, who wrote the book for the musical, and William Yanesh, who composed the music and lyrics. Bobbitt, who has led the Mass Cultural Council since 2021 after serving as artistic director of New Repertory Theatre for two years, spent 12 years as the artistic director of Adventure Theatre-MTC, where he, Eskin, and Yanesh adapted several other well-known texts for younger audiences. His credits include McCloskey’s “Blueberries for Sal,” Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” “Garfield, the Musical with Cattitude,” “Jumanji,” and “Caps for Sale.”

Michael J. Bobbitt and director Emily Ranii consult at a rehearsal for "Make Way for Ducklings." Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“When I arrived in Boston [in 2019] I had already secured the rights to ‘Make Way for Ducklings,’ ” says Bobbitt. “We had adapted ‘Blueberries for Sal,’ so the McCloskeys [the author’s two daughters] were comfortable with our approach.”

Bobbitt’s approach includes writing a full treatment of the story before writing any dialogue.

“I work primarily with living artists — like Jim Davis, creator of Garfield, or the estates of the creators, like the McCloskeys and the Bob Marley estate, and they need to feel confident about our approach to the material,” Bobbitt says. “At the same time, when you take one art form and translate it to a new art form, you need to think about how to work within the frame of the story everyone knows and then add some surprises.”

While adding elements of dramatic tension are important onstage, Bobbitt says composer Yanesh finds “magical places” for the songs.

“The music functions as a plot point,” Bobbitt says. “There are street sounds that help anchor us in the city, and the songs help tell the story.”

Bonnie Shao (front center) and other cast members rehearse a scene from "Make Way for Ducklings" at the Wheelock Family Theatre. Shao plays the duckling Quack. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Ranii says she’s been impressed by the team’s ability to make a story that’s so spare come to life. “The fun of working with a new script, she says, is the way the show evolved through virtual readings and a production at Adventure Theatre that included puppets and used just four adult actors.

“But we are committed to intergenerational casting,” she says, “so having that mix was important to us. Also, we wanted all eight ducklings.”

The creative team never strayed from the story’s core, Ranii says.

“ ‘Make Way for Ducklings’ is a quest for home, and the pandemic has redefined what home means for all of us,” she says. “It also allows kids to see parents try and fail and try again. It’s also about learning how to work together.”

Bobbitt says the beauty of writing for younger audiences is that “they will go wherever you want them to go.” But, he says, “it’s also important to be sophisticated in the text and the format, to appeal to kids and the adults who come with them. Beyond just making good art, writing for children provides an opportunity to expose both children and adults to art.”

Bobbitt’s holistic approach to his theatrical adaptations, and his experiences as a musician, choreographer, playwright, director, and producer, set him up for his day job as executive director of the Mass Cultural Council.

“I think all my work up to this point prepared me for this role at the MCC,” he says. “I think conceptually and strategically and then tactically. I’m excited by the opportunities to convene the whole sector and talk about radical reform practices. At the same time, I don’t want to lose that perspective of being in the room as an artist myself.”

A script-in-progress at Company One

Company One Theatre culminates a season-long series of gatherings with a free workshop presentation of the script-in-progress for “we and other queer goddexxes,” March 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Pao Arts Center, 99 Albany St.

The piece was created by mica rose, C1 artist-in-residence. “We and other queer goddexxes” is described as exploring “communal storytelling through ritual, memory, movement, and audience interaction, and is rooted in rose’s personal exploration of queer, Filipinx, diasporic identity.” Reserve a seat at www.companyone.org.

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS

At Wheelock Family Theatre. Feb. 17-March 12. $24-$48. www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org

