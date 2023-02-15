Boston biotech has raised nearly $10 million to study limb regrowth

A Boston biotech startup working on technology to enable people to regrow limbs lost as a result of trauma or disease has raised about $9.7 million to advance its early efforts, including $8 million announced on Wednesday.

Morphoceuticals was founded in 2020 by Tufts University professors Michael Levin and David Kaplan. They were among a group of researchers from Tufts and Harvard University who published a widely reported paper in Science Advances in January 2022 demonstrating limb regeneration in an African clawed frog.

It was the first successful effort to achieve functional limb regeneration in an adult animal of a species that does not naturally regrow complex limbs in adulthood.