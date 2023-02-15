Fidelity aims to keep growing in 2023, adding 500 new jobs in Boston

The privately held company ended 2022 with 68,000 employees, including 5,300 in its home city. Those numbers represented a big increase in just one year, from 57,000 and 4,600, respectively, at the end of 2021.

Fidelity on Wednesday unveiled plans to hire 4,000 new workers, primarily in the United States, through the first half of 2023 — including 500 in Boston. The new jobs are in a range of roles, from IT to customer service to sales.

The Fidelity Investments job engine continues to roar for what will be the fourth year in a row, as the Boston-based financial services giant races to keep up with the needs of its growing customer base amid a choppy stock market.

Revenue rose to a new record in 2022, to $25 billion, a 5 percent increase from the previous year, according to the firm’s annual report, also released on Wednesday. (Operating profit dropped slightly, though, by 1 percent to $8 billion, as expense growth outpaced revenue.) Fidelity set a new record even as tumbling stock values caused the value of the funds and separate accounts that it manages to drop by 13 percent to $3.9 trillion. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index, meanwhile, fell 19 percent in 2022, although it has recovered somewhat since the start of the new year.

While Fidelity experienced a decline in revenue directly tied to the stock markets, according to a spokeswoman, that decline was more than offset by revenue growth in money market funds and other cash-related products, which benefited from rising interest rates. Also, the company has enjoyed customer growth in the past year, with the number of individual investors in various “workplace participant” accounts such as those in 401(k) plans rising 8 percent to nearly 41 million.

Fidelity still remained one of the biggest fund managers in the world, as measured by assets under management, after BlackRock and Vanguard, according to a ranking published by Willis Towers Watson in October, with State Street Global Advisors close behind.

As the stock market gyrated in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fidelity embarked on a massive hiring spree to keep pace with customer service demands, particularly from individuals who use the company’s platforms for their retirement plans, mutual fund investing, or stock trading. That hiring effort continued at a steady clip, even during the bear market of 2022.

“We know that customers still want to engage directly with our employees to support their financial needs,” said Kirsten Kuykendoll, head of talent acquisition at Fidelity.

In New England, Fidelity maintains its headquarters in Boston on Summer Street next to South Station, as well as campuses in Merrimack, N.H., and Smithfield, R.I. Fidelity plans to fill more than 300 roles in New Hampshire in the first half of 2023, and about 250 in Rhode Island. Fidelity’s Pembroke real estate affiliate has embarked on a massive redo of the company’s offices at Commonwealth Pier in the Seaport, also known as the World Trade Center. That building is expected to reopen in 2025.

As with many office employers, Fidelity remains in a hybrid mode and has not yet mandated workers come back to the office full time. Instead, the company is asking that teams come into the office for one week at a stretch, usually once a month. “That time together really helps us to create a ... really strong culture,” Kuykendoll said.

Kuykendoll said Fidelity has tried to beef up its benefits to help with recruitment and retention, including expanded fertility and adoption assistance as well as increased student loan aid. Also, Fidelity last fall launched a program to subsidize undergraduate degrees at certain schools for entry-level customer service reps. In the early days of the pandemic, Fidelity had to do all of its hiring remotely. Now, Fidelity relies on a mix of virtual job interviews and in-person meetings, Kuykendoll said, to recruit and screen new employees.

“We’ve been able to take advantage of some of the benefits of Zoom,” Kuykendoll said, “but we also know that our offices are exciting and thriving spaces and we want candidates to see what that ... would look like for them.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.