Waters buys California company

Waters Corp., the Milford-based lab equipment manufacturer, has signed an agreement for its largest-ever acquisition: the nearly $1.4 billion purchase of privately held Wyatt Technology. Wyatt, based in Santa Barbara, Calif., makes lab instruments used in cell- and gene-therapy research that rely on techniques known as light-scattering and field-flow fractionation. Wyatt employs about 225 people, and reported revenue of $110 million for last year. Waters, by comparison, employed 8,200 people at the end of 2022 (including more than 1,800 in Massachusetts), up from 7,800 the prior year, and reported nearly $3 billion in revenue for the year. On Wednesday, Waters projected worldwide sales growth of 6 percent to 8.5 percent for 2023 before unfavorable currency exchanges are factored in, with Wyatt contributing a portion of that increase. “While biologics therapies, including cell and gene therapies, can dramatically change the quality of life for a significant percentage of the population, the cost of delivering these therapies is a major barrier for broader adoption,” Waters CEO Udit Batra said of the Wyatt deal. “We share a common mission to harness our technology and deep scientific expertise to increase the availability and affordability of life-changing therapies.” — JON CHESTO

Record-breaking year for casinos

Commercial casinos in the United States won more than $60 billion from gamblers in 2022, the best year in the industry’s history. Figures released Wednesday by the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade group, show that in-person gambling remains the bread-and-butter of the industry, accounting for more than 80 percent of its revenue. Online betting provided nearly a fifth of the industry’s revenue. The figures do not include tribal casinos, which report their revenue separately. But David Forman, a vice president with the association, estimated that tribal casinos could report an additional $41 billion in revenue later this year, putting the total US casino industry over the $100 billion mark. That would put the gambling revenue roughly equal with the amount of money raised from beer sales in the United States, he said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

A favorite pink wine has a new owner

Moët Hennessy, the luxury conglomerate’s wine and spirits division, is announcing its third investment in pink wine and Provence, a majority share of iconic, family-owned Château Minuty, the rosé leader on the Riviera and in Europe. Minuty, nestled on the glitzy peninsula of Saint-Tropez a half-mile from the Mediterranean Sea, has belonged to the Matton-Farnet family since 1936 and is one of the 18 original crus classés in the Côtes de Provence appellation. In the past few years, its four rosé cuvées (the 2022 vintage ranges from $23 to $110) have made a big push into the US market. Minuty says it sold 9 million bottles worldwide last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Switzerland said it would be unconstitutional to seize frozen Russian assets

Switzerland said confiscating frozen Russian assets and providing them for the reconstruction of Ukraine would go against the constitution, in a move likely to be welcomed by the country’s banks. A working group led by the Swiss Federal Office of Justice concluded that the “confiscation of private Russian assets would undermine the Federal Constitution and the prevailing legal order,” the government said in a statement on Wednesday. The Swiss have frozen about 7.5 billion francs ($8.1 billion) in assets from sanctioned Russians — a fraction of the 150 billion francs of total Russian assets estimated to be in the country. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECB to probe banker bonuses

The European Central Bank will scrutinize banker bonuses after finding that compensation structures at many lenders don’t take sufficient account of risk. European lawmakers and regulators have pushed banks to change compensation practices and rein in risk-taking to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, which many saw as precipitated by greed and lack of proper risk oversight. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Airbnb sees strong demand continuing

Airbnb shares surged Wednesday after the company’s sales outlook beat analysts’ estimates, signaling robust travel demand following a record year in 2022. The San Francisco-based home-sharing company expects sales of $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion in the three months ending in March, easily clearing analysts’ average projection of $1.68 billion. Airbnb expects the number of nights and experiences booked to grow at close to the same 20 percent pace of the fourth quarter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Hyundai and Kia are rolling out software updates to stem a raft of auto thefts related to a TikTok challenge that authorities believe has led to at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities. The updates are free for millions of vehicles that are missing a key anti-theft device, an issue that was exploited on social media and led to rampant theft of the cars. The software being released updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on. About 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias are eligible for the software update, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Musk says he could be in charge of Twitter for the rest of the year

Elon Musk said he may need the rest of this year to put things right at Twitter before handing off to a new chief executive, potentially prolonging concerns the billionaire is being distracted from leading Tesla Inc. “I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out,” Musk said via a remote video link to the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday. “I’m guessing toward the end of this year should be a good timing to find someone else to run the company,” the 51 year old said. “I think it should be in stable condition around the end of this year.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Louis Vuitton hires Pharrell Williams as new menswear designer

Louis Vuitton named music producer Pharrell Williams as its new menswear designer, filling a role previously held by the late Virgil Abloh. The appointment is effective immediately and Williams will unveil his debut collection at the Paris menswear fashion week in June, the French brand said in a statement Tuesday. Williams is the second Black person to hold one of the most prestigious roles at the world’s biggest fashion label. Abloh was Louis Vuitton’s menswear star designer before his death from cancer in 2021 at the age 41. Williams first rose to fame in the late 1990s as part of the hip-hop production duo The Neptunes. Since then he has cemented his position as a household name with a string of Grammy Award wins, hit singles, and Oscar nominations. Like Abloh, who is remembered for his influence on streetwear and sneaker culture with his brand Off-White, Williams is also an apparel entrepreneur. In 2003, he and Japanese designer Nigo founded Billionaire Boys Club, a clothing, accessories, and lifestyle brand. Nigo is now the artistic director of LVMH’s Kenzo. Since then Williams has worked with other brands, including German sneaker maker Adidas and has founded skincare brand Humanrace. — BLOOMBERG NEWS