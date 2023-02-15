After more than 100 years, Chatham Bars Inn finally earns a coveted Forbes five-star rating

The Newbury, which opened in Boston in May 2021, debuted on the list with a four-star rating. The Langham Boston, which underwent extensive renovations and reopened in 2021, also earned four stars. The 2023 rankings were unveiled on Wednesday.

With its private beach, thick blooms of perfectly manicured blue hydrangeas, and rooms outfitted with high-end linens, it’s shocking that it’s taken decades for Chatham Bars Inn to earn a Forbes five-star rating. But this year, the magazine finally bestowed the honor on the resort, which opened in 1914 and underwent a $100 million renovation in 2006.

The Forbes Travel Guide, which began rating hotels in 1958 as the Mobile Guide, anonymously reviews hotels, restaurants, and spas around the world. Five stars are awarded to hotels that it defines as “outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.” Four-star properties are “exceptional properties, offering high levels of service and quality of facility to match.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Chatham Bars Inn opened as a hunting lodge in 1914, transforming itself into a family resort, and then finally arriving as a luxury resort after a renovation from new owner Richard Cohen of Capital Properties. It entered the Forbes list with a four-star rating in 2013 and has remained there consistently since. The Forbes review of the property stated that it “exudes history and charm.” It’s had no shortage of accolades over the years, but the five-star ranking is a point of pride for hotels.

Advertisement

Amanda Frasier, president of ratings at Forbes Travel Guide, said that many hotels made significant investments to win travelers back after the industry bottomed out in 2020. As a result, she referred to the 2023 rankings as a “bumper year” for new five-star properties.

The lobby of the Newbury Boston hotel in the Back Bay. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

“We’ve got more than 17 new five-star hotels, restaurants, and spas on the list, which is phenomenal,” Frasier said. “The process to get onto that list is quite, quite rigorous.”

Advertisement

Anonymous inspectors evaluate “on up to 900 objective criteria.” Hotels can’t buy their way onto the list. Those incognito inspectors pay their own way. Hotels are unaware of when they are being inspected.

While factors such as the quality of beds, sheets, cleanliness, and amenities are important, Frasier said the biggest determinant for landing on the list is service.

“We’re really looking for a high level of service, and our algorithm feeds into that,” Frasier said. “Seventy percent of the weight of the experience for us falls into service. How you smiled at somebody, not just did you smile, but how you smiled, was it genuine, or did it seem artificial.”

Forbes Five-Star hotels in Massachusetts

Boston Harbor Hotel

Mandarin Oriental

Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton

Encore Boston Harbor

Chatham Inn (Chatham)

Chatham Bars Inn (Chatham)

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club (Harwich)

Wheatleigh (Lenox)

Twin Farms in Barnard, VT.

Forbes Five-Star hotels in Vermont

Twin Farms (Barnard)

Forbes Five-Star Hotels in Rhode Island

Ocean House (Westerly)

Weekapaug Inn (Westerly)

Forbes Five-Star Hotels in Maine

White Barn Inn (Kennebunkport)

Ocean House in Westerly, R.I. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.