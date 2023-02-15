Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Feb. 7) as reported to Mass Audubon.
The Western grebe continued on Mashpee Pond and two Western willets continued at Forest Beach in Chatham.
A wood duck and 4 Northern pintails were on Marstons Mill Pond.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 22 common murres, 5 thick-billed murres, 325 razorbills, 52 black-legged kittiwakes, 2 glaucous gulls, 17 Iceland gulls, and 75 snow buntings.
At Great Pond in Eastham there were 4 bald eagles, 30 common mergansers, 3 double-crested cormorants, and a red crossbill.
Other sightings around the Cape include a continuing semipalmated plover and black-headed gull in Hyannis, a rusty blackbird in Sandwich, single great egrets in Yarmouth, West Dennis, and Mashpee, 2 red crossbills in Brewster, 2 marsh wrens in Eastham, single chipping sparrows in Brewster and Chatham, 2 white-crowned sparrows, a Eurasian green-winged teal in North Truro, and an evening grosbeak in Provincetown.
Advertisement
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.