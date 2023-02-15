fb-pixel Skip to main content

Dennis Lehane to release ‘Small Mercies,’ a new thriller set in 1970s Southie

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated February 15, 2023, 25 minutes ago
Dennis Lehane attends the Los Angeles premiere of the Apple TV+ show "Black Bird" on June 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images/file

Celebrated author Dennis Lehane has another Boston-based story to tell.

His forthcoming thriller “Small Mercies,” set in South Boston in 1974, is scheduled to be released on April 25. The story follows protagonist Mary Pat Fennessy, whose daughter goes missing the same night a young Black man is found dead.

“Set against the hot, tumultuous months when the city’s desegregation of its public schools exploded in violence, ‘Small Mercies’ is a superb thriller, a brutal depiction of criminality and power, and an unflinching portrait of the dark heart of American racism,” according to the book’s website.

The novel takes place in 1970s Southie, where mob-related crime was rampant.

Lehane, a Dorchester native, is the author of several best-selling mysteries, including “Mystic River,” “Gone, Baby, Gone,” and “Shutter Island.” He’s written 13 novels, five of which have been made into films.

Lehane is also an acclaimed TV writer. He was a staff writer on the HBO series, “The Wire,” and worked as a writer-producer on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and Netflix’s “Bloodline.” His most recent book, “Since We Fell,” was released in 2017.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

