An 85-year-old wants to marry an online suitor, but is it a scam?

But now he is accepting a job that will take him away even more. I am so torn because I really love him, and he says our age difference does not matter to him. I am praying for God to give me peace in this relationship. I truly love him, and I feel that he loves me, but his Internet is always going out, so it’s hard to talk. I know I have cried a river because of missing him so much. I want to marry him and he has asked me, but he has never met me in person. I’m very concerned.

Q. I’m an 85-year-old with a younger man. We live in different states, met on Instagram, and after just a few conversations, fell in love. He has never been able to come to meet me — something has come up each time. Still, he promised he wants us to be together and then start a business.

Advertisement

–Torn

A. We had a letter late last year from a person who’d fallen for a man who couldn’t meet in person and had mysterious issues with his job.

Now you’re coming to me with a story about a man who won’t show up . . . and wants to start a business.

I see a field of red flags. This behavior makes me think of one word: scam.

I don’t think it’ll be long before this man tells you that he could see you, if only you could help him — financially — with the next steps. New suitors should not be asking to start a business with you or seeking access to your money. No exceptions.

Protect yourself — your heart and your resources — and let this man go. If he can’t see you, that’s your answer. He can’t deliver on his promises.

Advertisement

Even if he’s telling the truth and he is in some place with no Internet (or transportation, or coffee shop, or . . . honestly, where is he?), he is still not the man for you! You’d like real company. He’s been so out of reach that you’ve been praying for peace.

Cut all communication. Be sad about it, but keep busy. Are there safe activities for seniors in you area? Online clubs where people can gather on Zoom? Readings? Games? That’s where you might meet someone who you can continue to show up, and possibly in person.

–Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Would have been nice had Meredith recommended the letter writer divulge this situation to a close family member or a trusted friend. BIGSIGH

This is a scam. Please stop talking to him before he asks for money. If you already gave him money, then please call the police so they can put you in contact with the proper authorities. SUNALSORISES

Props for staying current and having an Instagram account. The computer kept my dad mentally nimble and engaged. DANGLEPARTICIPLE

Are there any other ways or possibilities for you to feel less lonely that you might not be considering? Volunteering, adopting a pet, involvement in your local community/senior center or library? The library in my town has some kind of free activity almost every day. I’m not underestimating how difficult it will be to let go of this fantasy....Just try and keep [this] in mind: the understanding and acceptance that your own feelings of loneliness are driving your behavior, is ultimately what will set you free of it now. If you need support, please ask for help. EACB

Advertisement

Find the new season of the Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show. Meredith Goldstein wants your letters! Send your relationship quandaries and questions to loveletters@globe.com. Columns and responses are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.