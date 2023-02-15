What to do when a friend’s perfume is overwhelming

My husband and I have a lovely friend of more than 40 years. She is kind, generous, and very dear to us. In the past few years she has begun to use heavy perfume. The smell is overpowering and lingers for weeks in the house or car. We often have headaches from the odor and feel nauseated. I know this is probably a petty complaint, as I would live with it rather than hurt our friendship or her feelings. Thoughts on the best way to deal with this?

Flip the script! She didn’t start wearing heavy perfume a few years ago — you recently developed a new sensitivity to smells. COVID, am I right? It has all kinds of weird, long-term symptoms. And did you know that allergies come and go throughout your life? Something you’ve enjoyed for years can suddenly trigger headaches or sneezy fits. And you’re terribly embarrassed to have to bring it up, but your friend’s perfume is suddenly an irritant. Suddenly. It doesn’t even have to be a lie: You can talk about COVID or allergies or menopausal sensitivity, and then mention the perfume.

This will solve the problem as it pertains to you. If her Eau d’Overwhelm is as bad as you say, though, it’s bound to be affecting other people in her life (or a 20-foot radius) as well. And if it is, then maybe she’s suffering the social consequences, all unknowingly. If the situation were reversed, would you want her to tell you honestly? And, how would you want her to tell you? There’s your answer.

My husband and I are going out of town to visit his family. We have spent a good chunk of money on hotels and are not staying with the family. It was requested to meet for lunch with his sister and brother-in-law. We accepted — ”Sure! That’s sounds great!” — but now I’m wondering who pays, or do we request separate checks? We are not as well-to-do as his sister. I just want to follow proper protocol.

Anonymous / Boston

Proper protocol doesn’t go very far within families. “Inviter pays” is a general principle, but within close relationships it rightly goes by the wayside. What does your husband think? They’re his family, he knows their culture and folkways.

It sounds like you’re concerned about the cost, so follow up your “Sure!” with something like, “Can we go somewhere cheap and cheerful? With prices these days we’ve already spent more than we expected.” They’ll either agree, or else announce that lunch will be on them.

And to leap off that point to go general: The economy is wacky these days. I’ve been writing this column for a long time, and it breaks my heart when I get letters from people who would rather isolate themselves than be open with their friends about financial constraints or hardships. Let’s get rid of the shame around “I can’t afford it,” because there is nothing to be ashamed of.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.