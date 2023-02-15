65-year-old man dies after assault inside N.H. prison

Prison personnel responded to the incident at about 7 a.m. on Monday , according to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections. Two residents were involved, including one who suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital then to a trauma center, according to the DOC’s announcement.

While the circumstances of Dale’s death remain under investigation by New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, officials said Dale was involved Monday morning in “a resident-on-resident assault.”

An incarcerated man who died this week after an assault inside the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin was identified Wednesday as 65-year-old James Dale.

Advertisement

The DOC said on Tuesday that the seriously injured resident had died, without identifying him or the other resident by name. As of Wednesday afternoon, officials still had not named the other prison resident.

A spokesperson for the DOC referred the Globe’s follow-up questions on Wednesday to the AG’s office, which did not immediately respond.

Dale spent nearly 25 years in prison and was expected to spend at least 20 more, according to DOC records. He had been convicted of rape and murder in the 1997 killing of 6-year-old Elizabeth Knapp in Hopkinton. Dale spent years contesting his conviction.

Elizabeth’s mother, Ruth Knapp, told WMUR that Dale’s death offers a degree of closure.

“That monster got what was coming to him. ... Now he can’t hurt anyone else,” she said.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled for Thursday, officials said.









Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.