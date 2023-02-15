Boston area could hit record highs this week

Clearing skies take place Wednesday afternoon as the percentage of clouds in the sky drops to near zero.

Temperatures will reach the 50s Wednesday afternoon as sunshine takes over the clouds. A southerly flow of unseasonably mild air continues tonight with temperatures staying in the mid-40s all night. This is warmer than it should be during the day, but here again it’s been the story all winter.

The short month of February is now more than halfway complete and meteorological winter has but two weeks left. The non-winter winter pattern here in the east will continue for another week or so at least.

With such a mild start to the day on Thursday, it’s likely we’re going to set new records for warmth as temperatures exceed 60 degrees. This will break the daily high temperature records set back in 1910 of 60 degrees. A blend of clouds and sunshine, which will start Thursday, ends with clouds and perhaps a few showers on a gusty wind.

The showers will continue Thursday night into Friday morning with the maximum temperatures Friday reached before noon. If Boston hits 62 degrees, it will be another new record. The current warmest Feb. 17 is 61 degrees and that was just set last year. The showers will not be heavy, and I’m expecting a quarter to 3/4 of an inch of rain. Had cold air been in place for this next round of rain, we’d be looking at 4-8 inches of snow from this system.

By late afternoon Friday, temperatures will have fallen below freezing over the Berkshires, but still be in the lower 50s over southeastern Massachusetts and falling. WeatherBELL

Temperatures will actually start tumbling Friday afternoon setting us up for a chilly start to the weekend. When you get up Saturday, it will be in the upper teens to lower 20s and only reach near 40 degrees around 2 p.m. or 3 pm that afternoon. This is typical for the time of year. Then it’s back to the mild stuff for Sunday as readings approach 50 degrees.

It continues on unseasonably mild for much of next week although there are some growing signals for at least seasonable cold to conclude the month and begin March. It won’t be surprising if after one of the warmest climatological winters on record we end up with a somewhat colder than average conditions to start climatological spring.

The end of February and early March is forecast to be typically chilly for much of the country. NOAA







