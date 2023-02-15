Boston City Council to vote on switch to elected School Committee — but the proposal may go no further

Supporters of the bill argue it would bring democratic accountability to the city’s school system, putting an end to a committee that depends on the mayor to be appointed to their positions and simply rubber stamps decisions from City Hall.

Council members are expected to pass the legislation, a petition to the state to change the city’s charter.

Boston City Council is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on a proposal to switch back to an elected School Committee, three decades after mayors were put in charge of appointing the district’s school board.

But Wednesday’s vote may be the end of the road for the bill: Mayor Michelle Wu has repeatedly indicated she does not think it’s the right time to make a change to the district’s governance, and the bill can not move forward without her support. The legislation would strip Wu of much of her power over the district. Unlike on most matters, City Council has no ability to override a veto or otherwise force action on a petition to the state Legislature.

Still, supporters of the bill, including lead sponsors Councilors Ricardo Arroyo and Julia Mejia, hope that a sufficiently overwhelming City Council vote will help convince Wu to take action.

Advertisement

“I don’t believe she is shifting her position, but I do believe it is our responsibility as a council to do this,” Arroyo said Tuesday. “The first step for making this a reality involves us doing this.”

On the campaign trail, Wu said she supported a hybrid council with both elected and appointed members, and on the same day she was elected, Boston voters overwhelmingly supported an elected committee in a 2021 nonbinding referendum. But she cooled to the idea after taking office. And on Tuesday, she doubled down.

“I have never been supportive of an elected School Committee,” Wu said Tuesday in response to a listener question on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio.

Advertisement

Arroyo said once it gets to her desk, “that’s where the rubber really hits the road.”

Boston’s appointed committee is the only non-elected school board in the state, and the vast majority across the country also are elected bodies. The School Committee is responsible for passing the district’s budget and hiring the superintendent.

Mejia’s and Arroyo’s bill would create a 13-member elected School Committee with four at-large members and nine elected in the nine city council districts. The measure would also include two non-voting student members, selected by BPS students through a Boston Student Advisory Council vote.

The elected body would be phased in over time, with the nine district members being elected in the first municipal election after passage — likely 2025 at the earliest — and the four at-large members remaining appointed until the following municipal election two years later.

A separate home rule petition, also needing mayoral and state approval, would give the two student members a vote.

Arroyo said he expects both petitions to pass, but he wanted to separate the two measures so that no one would vote against the elected School Committee due to concerns about student voting.

“Some of my colleagues had raised the concern that the electorate had voted for an elected School Committee but had not really been heard on the student voting member,” Arroyo said.

Boston’s School Committee has been appointed since 1992, when then-Mayor Ray Flynn, tired of the infighting and dysfunction of previous Boston school committees, replaced elected members with his own appointees.

Advertisement

The move was controversial then — many constituents of color and the NAACP Boston Branch saw the shift to an appointed committee as a form of disenfranchisement — but a slim majority of voters who had approved the switch in a nonbinding referendum three years earlier. The city is the only community in Massachusetts without an elected School Committee.

“When people point to that dysfunctional School Committee and go, ‘Look what it used to be,’ I don’t think we’re there anymore,” Arroyo said.

The current movement to return to an elected body is several years old, spearheaded by a coalition, Bostonians for an Elected School Committee, which counts the NAACP’s Boston branch, the Boston Teachers Union and the Boston Educators Justice Alliance among the groups on its steering committee.

“This is a civil rights wrong that Boston has waited 30 years to correct,” said Lisa Green of Bostonians for an Elected School Committee. “We are by no means planning to let this drop.”

Green’s group plans to continue putting pressure on the mayor, she said.

“For every person on City Council, every precinct they represent voted for it. It’s an easy choice for them to go ahead and vote yes to honor the will of their constituents,” Green said. “The same goes for the mayor. We would hope she would do the right thing, too.”

Advertisement

Despite that support, Wednesday may be the last hurrah of the current push, with Wu giving no indication she will sign the petition and send it to the state Legislature. In her list of Beacon Hill priorities released last month, Wu made no mention of the School Committee.

If Wu changes her latest stance and allows it to move on to the Legislature, State Rep. Alice Peisch, who chairs the Joint Committee on Education, said she and her colleagues will review whatever comes before them.

“I recall when Boston changed to an appointed School Committee in the early 1990s, and I understand that these decisions have significant impacts on students and families in the Commonwealth’s largest district,” Peisch said.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.