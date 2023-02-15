Brockton Hospital remains closed after 10-alarm fire; other health facilities taking extra patients

“Efforts for the assessment, evaluation and planning to reopen Brockton Hospital safely as soon as possible are continuing,” the statement said. “We anticipate reports and recommendations from fire, utilities, building engineers and other experts soon.”

In a statement, Brockton Hospital operator Signature Healthcare said the facility remains closed with no emergency services, elective procedures, or other patient care visits available. The release did not specify when the hospital will reopen.

Brockton Hospital remains closed after a 10-alarm fire on Feb. 7 shut down the facility and forced the evacuation and urgent transfer of some 160 patients to other hospitals, which are facing challenges dealing with the extra patient load, officials said Tuesday.

Among the area hospitals that have seen their ER volumes spike since the fire is Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

“Our community has suffered a tragedy with the devastating fire and loss of services at Brockton Hospital,” Good Samaritan said in a statement. “The health of the people of the Brockton area is now on the line. Soon after last week’s fire, Good Samaritan Medical Center immediately began working with our colleagues at Brockton Hospital, and city and state officials to help maintain vital access to care for this community.”

Good Samaritan ER volume, the statement continued, “has approximately doubled and we stand ready to assist this community by providing access to health care services.”

Good Samaritan said that while Brockton Hospital remains shuttered, “we will continue to work on creative ways to ensure that our dedicated staff has the resources they need and that everyone in the Brockton community has access to care without interruption.”

Signature said affected patients have options, and that area hospitals have seen a heightened volume of admissions since the blaze.

“We are working hard to provide patient access to many hospital services in other areas of the organization,” the Signature statement said. “The exploration and opening of urgent care centers in the region are planned as well as the expanded hours for identified patient services. We hope these plans along with others will alleviate the increased volume other area healthcare facilities are experiencing while providing our patients with the healthcare they need.”

Patients, Signature continued, should not delay their healthcare.

“Please contact your primary care physician offices to continue to help coordinate your healthcare,” Signature said. “All other medical buildings are open, staffed and accepting scheduled patients.”

Brockton Hospital employees, meanwhile, are still being paid.

“Our staff is a priority,” Signature said. “All permanent staff are continuing to be paid according to their regular schedule and support services are being offered and provided to all Signature Healthcare staff through our Employee Assistance and Wellness programs.”

The closure of the hospital has put a strain on first responders, Sharon Deputy Fire Chief Michael Madden told WBZ-TV, explaining that crews are transporting patients as far as Needham, Boston, and Rhode Island amid the Brockton closure and a 2020 closure of a Norwood hospital.

“With the closure of two hospitals in our area, it certainly created, I don’t want to call it a crisis yet, but it’s certainly building to that point,” Madden told the network.

A Globe request for further comment was sent to Madden on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. on Feb. 7 in a basement transformer room and power was immediately cut off to the hospital and its standby generators, officials have said.

The transformer room was located in a building connected to the hospital building, Brockton Fire Captain Chris Tilton said previously.

The mass evacuation activated the Statewide Fire Mobilization Plan, which brought emergency resources to the area “so that Brockton and communities supporting Brockton had coverage for fires and other emergencies as the incident unfolded,” the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement last week.

Some 77 ambulances, six wheelchair vans, 31 fire engines, and seven ladder trucks responded to the scene, the fire department said on Twitter.

Remarkably, there were no injuries, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said the room where the transformer fire was reported was “energized” when crews arrived, so they had to wait for National Grid to shut down power to the building.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.