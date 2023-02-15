Brookline’s Council on Aging releases videos to help seniors access transit options

Brookline’s Council on Aging has developed a series of videos to help residents learn how to access local transportation options.

The Transportation, Resources, Information, Planning & Partnership for Seniors program is intended to help seniors use smartphone apps for rideshare services, the MBTA, and Google Maps, according to a statement.

The videos, which were produced in partnership with the Brookline Interactive Group — a community media hub — feature local community volunteers and other transportation advocates. Each video provides instructions for using the apps.