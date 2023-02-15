Cambridge police will implement body camera program and review procedures, following fatal shooting, city manager says

“I am fully committed to making changes going forward, including acting with urgency on the actions recommended by the [City] Council,” Huang said in a statement . “We will implement body cameras. We will use alternative responses to emergency calls outside of the police department. We will evaluate additional less lethal options. We will deliver a procedural justice dashboard.”

The Cambridge Police Department “will implement body cameras” following the fatal shooting last month of 20-year-old Arif Sayed Faisal, a UMass Boston student who was shot by police as he allegedly approached officers with a kukri knife, City Manager Yi-An Huang said Tuesday.

Huang didn’t say when the police force will be outfitted with body cameras.

In addition, Huang said, “we will hire a credible, independent consultant to review and make recommendations across our police department’s training, policies, and practices and the full report will be made public. We will seek to strengthen the City’s mental health resources and enhance our outreach to underserved communities.”

On Jan. 4, police responded to a 911 call reporting a man, later identified as Faisal, jumping out of an apartment window in the city’s Cambridgeport neighborhood with a knife and then cutting himself in the courtyard below, the Globe previously reported.

When police located Faisal bleeding in an alleyway, he fled with the knife, officials said. After a chase that lasted roughly 12 minutes and a confrontation with officers, Faisal was fatally shot, officials said.

The weapon Faisal carried was identified as a 10- to 12-inch kukri knife, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan has said. Officers pursued him for several blocks before attempting to verbally engage him on Chestnut Street, asking him to drop the weapon, she said last month.

According to Ryan, Faisal then began approaching the officers with the knife. When he was undeterred by a “less-than-lethal” sponge grenade, an officer fired his department-issued gun, lethally striking Faisal, who was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to authorities.

The shooting remains under investigation. The name of the officer who opened fire with his service weapon hasn’t been made public, despite protesters’ calls for the officer to be identified before the conclusion of the probe. The investigation’s being conducted by Ryan’s office according to standard protocol.

In his Tuesday statement, Huang acknowledged that he’s heard demonstrators’ calls for more transparency. But he drew a distinction between the Faisal case and instances of what he described as clear misconduct, such as the high-profile case in Memphis of officers who were filmed brutally beating a man who later died from his injuries.

“In cases with clear and egregious misconduct, as in the recent case in Memphis, we would take immediate action,” Huang said. “But I hope that we can recognize that our police officers sometimes face complex, difficult, and dangerous situations – and that there are cases where we can’t make an immediate judgment.”

Huang noted that the report from Ryan’s office will be made public once investigators complete their review.

“I am committed to taking action if any wrongdoing is found,” said Huang, who described Faisal’s death as tragic.

“At this point in the administrative investigation, the department has not identified significant violations, and we are prepared to re-assess based on additional evidence that emerges from the District Attorney’s independent investigation,” Huang said.

The last month has been difficult for the entire city, he added.

“We are witnessing a national crisis regarding police legitimacy, and Cambridge is not immune to that scrutiny,” Huang said.

Huang’s statement came roughly two weeks after chanting, sign-waving protesters marched on the afternoon of Jan. 29 from Somerville High School to the Cambridge Police Department to demand the officer who fatally shot Faisal be identified and fired.

The marchers also called for systemic changes including the allocation of funds away from law enforcement and toward an alternative emergency response program.

One of the demonstrators, Sarah Halawa, of Safe Schools Somerville, described Faisal as an active student and 2020 graduate of Somerville High School. He had attended the Winter Hill Community Innovation School, was connected to teen empowerment projects, participated in a Mystic Mural Project, and worked as an interpreter at community events, she said.

“Arif was a member of this community, of the Somerville community; we own him, he was ours,” Halawa said. “This was someone who worked hard, who participated in the community. This should not have happened. We can prevent this. Enough is enough.”

