City leaders seeking input on future of Armory building

The armory was purchased privately in 2004 and renovated in 2009 as an arts facility and performance space.

Officials are seeking 20 community members to participate in a 75-minute online focus group to provide input into a master plan it is preparing for the 120-year-old building.

Somerville residents have an opportunity to help shape the future of the historic Somerville Armory building on Highland Avenue.

Somerville acquired the former armory in 2020 to preserve it as a public arts center. It currently features a two-story, 5,600-square-foot performance hall with a mezzanine, a ground-floor cafe, work rooms, and live/work apartments on the upper floors.

An advisory committee of municipal leaders and artists has been working with the city’s consultant, Create Today, to develop the master plan.

Expected to be completed later this year, the plan will guide the transition of the building to its intended new use and outline how the art center space will be managed.

Residents or business people who are interested in participating in the focus group are asked to complete a brief questionnaire and submit it by Feb. 23 at somervillema.gov/armory.

Selected participants will be contacted directly by the city to schedule the focus group.

