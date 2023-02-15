FedEx contract driver charged with raping woman in company van in Middleborough

A Plymouth County grand jury indicted Carlos F. Mendes in February on two counts of rape, and one count of assault and battery for the incident that took place Sept. 27 after he allegedly picked up the woman as she hitchhiked through the town from her home to a former boyfriend’s house, according to court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

A FedEx contract driver is facing rape charges based on evidence that includes a chilling audio recording that captured the alleged assault as it took place in the passenger seat of a company delivery van in Middleborough, according to court records and police.

Mendes was arrested last fall by Middleborough police and arraigned in Wareham District Court where he pleaded not guilty to similar charges and has since been released on $15,000 cash bail, according to court records.

Ian Davis, Mendes’ defense attorney, said in a brief telephone interview Wednesday that his client did not sexually assault the woman.

“My client denies the allegations and he looks forward to fighting them in court,’’ Davis said. He declined further comment.

According to a Middleborough police report filed in court, the woman sent her son off to school and then went for a walk because she wanted to get out of the home for a while where she was having some tensions with another resident, Officer Jessica A. Priestly wrote in the report. Without a firm destination in mind, she tried to hitchhike but instead walked to her former boyfriend’s home and learned he wasn’t home, police wrote.

Leaving her former boyfriend’s home, she started hitchhiking for the home of another friend in town when she saw a marked FedEx truck pulled over on the side of the street. Mendes was allegedly inside the vehicle wearing a FedEx uniform with shorts. The woman asked for a ride to her friend’s house, and Mendes allegedly agreed to take her there, police wrote.

But once the vehicle started moving, the woman told police Mendes appeared to be driving around in circles before pulling over on a cul-de-sac, the woman told police. “She stated she could see a light blue house with a plastic play house in the yard. She said it looked like the home had several people over, possibly for a cookout. She said she also saw a young girl playing in the yard,’' the officer wrote.

During a 20-minute span, Mendes allegedly twice raped the woman who was determined to help law enforcement identify her attacker and intentionally scratched him with her fingernails “until she could feel a buildup of skin,” the report said.

According to police, the van was equipped with two cameras including one that captured activity inside the truck cabin.

“Shortly in the video Carlos is seen attempting to kiss [the woman] several times but she pushed him away telling him ‘no’ numerous times,’’ police wrote in a second report. “Carlos pulls his truck to the side of the road...On video time of 13:34 Carlos puts his hat over the interior surveillance camera blocking the camera from recording but the audio is still working...A short time later Carlos can be heard raping [the woman] with her crying no... please stop.”

Mendes dropped the woman off in town and a friend later took her to Morton Hospital in Taunton where a rape kit was prepared by staff and police interviewed her at length. Mendes was arrested Sept. 29 by Middleborough police.

At the time, Mendes was employed by SHOCCK Inc. a Fall River based contractor for FedEx, according to court and federal transportation records. The company owner Sergio Esteireiro did not immediately respond to Globe requests for comment sent by email and text message on Wednesday.

According to police, Esteireiro promptly cooperated with the investigation and provided investigator GPS logs, video and audio recordings from the vehicle.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.