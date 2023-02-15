Former Everett schools superintendent Frederick Foresteire pleads guilty to two sexual assault allegations

The 79-year-old’s change of plea comes a week after he was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail for touching a 41-year-old payroll clerk’s buttocks when she worked for him at the Everett Public School administration building in 2017 and 2018. After three days of hearing mainly from both Foresteire and his accuser, a Malden District Court jury on Feb. 9 found Foresteire guilty of two felony counts of indecent assault and battery. He was placed in state custody the same day.

Rather than undergoing two more criminal trials for allegations of inappropriately touching women who worked for him, former Everett schools superintendent Frederick F. Foresteire on Wednesday morning pleaded guilty to two felony charges of indecent assault and battery, prosecutors announced.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Foresteire pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting two other women, then 47 and 64, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said in a statement.

“The defendant was the supervisor of both women at the Everett Public School Department in 2015 when he indecently touched them,” Ryan said.

Foresteire’s two new convictions do not result in additional time in jail. Judge Emily A. Karstetter sentenced Foresteire to 18 months in the Middlesex House of Correction but suspended the sentence for one year, court documents show.

The law requires that Foresteire register as a sex offender.

Duplicating the terms and conditions of his trial sentence, Karstetter ordered Foresteire to stay away from the victims and the witnesses in the cases, as well as Everett public schools and school events.

Foresteire’s defense lawyer, Gerard Malone, declined to comment when reached by telephone Wednesday.

At trial, Malone told jurors the 41-year old woman made up her story. Foresteire took the witness stand and vehemently denied all allegations of touching or groping the woman.

“He did not do these things, and he told you he did not do these things,” Malone said in his closing arguments. “He’s always denied it, he continues to deny it.”

Advertisement

The same trial jury found Foresteire not guilty of three charges — one felony and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery for allegations involving the woman’s breasts.

Foresteire, a lifelong resident of the city, was the superintendent from1989 until December 2018. He retired after he was placed on leave.

Foresteire had maintained his innocence and convinced many in Everett that he was wrongly accused.





























Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.