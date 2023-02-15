How Boston artist ‘Blind Fox’ became the go-to muralist for the city’s trendiest bars and businesses

It has a certain atmosphere that makes eager visitors want to post about it on social media.

It’s high end, but not too fancy. Edgy, but not too edgy. Comfortable for both seasoned golfers and first-timers, but also attractive to both corporate party planners and bar-hoppers in their twenties.

So when the company set its sights on a new spot near City Hall Plaza, it needed an artist to bring just the right touch to the venue.

“Blind Fox” was the obvious choice.

If you’ve set foot in a trendy, high-concept bar or restaurant in the Greater Boston area lately, there’s a good chance you’ve been greeted by the work of the multimedia artist, whose real name is Erica Hagler. (The pseudonym is a tribute to her dog, Loki).

Her bright colors, pop-art style, and spray paint-flecked designs have helped define the new look of a nightlife scene that is giving local artists a chance to monetize their work like never before. And she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Last week at Five Iron Golf, which opened last month, Hagler attached hundreds of golf balls to a wall before later writing “GOOD GOOD” in spray paint across the display. Nearby, she finished work on a painting of a fish smoking a joint and wearing sunglasses, the words “FLOP SHOT” written on the lenses. In another piece, a woman with long, flowing blonde hair sucks on a lollipop.

Erica Hagler, an artist better known as “Blind Fox,” painted this mural of a fish smoking a joint at the entrance to Five Iron Golf. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Erica Hagler, an artist better known as “Blind Fox," made her name as a go-to muralist in Boston. She also makes installations, like this one made out of golf balls at the new Five Iron Golf location near City Hall. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

It isn’t the kind of artwork you’d find in a typical country club. And that’s exactly the point, said Seamus O’Sullivan, who manages the interactive golf company’s Boston location.

“Blind Fox’s edgy style fits with our disruptive nature,” O’Sullivan said. “We brought her in and gave her a big, blank canvas, and she’s done an unbelievable job for us.”

Hagler’s style seems to fit in a lot of places these days. In the last few years, her murals have become the backdrop of SPIN Boston, the Seaport’s table tennis bar; PKL Boston, the pickleball bar in South Boston; Revolution Axe Throwing in Everett; and a host of restaurants like Mariel, Lolita, and Coquette.

“I know the vibe people are looking for. I know what people want to stand in front of and take pictures of,” said Hagler, 38. “Even if the restaurant down the street has the best food on the planet, but all the walls are white, and it’s a very stale environment, you’re still going to take [your friends] to the place next door that has all the energy. That’s all everyone’s looking for: a vibe.”

Hagler’s path to becoming one of the city’s most sought-after artists is a bit of an unusual one.

A native of Southern California, Hagler said her style was influenced by San Diego’s surfing and graffiti cultures. But unlike others in her field, she never actually spray painted walls, moving trucks, or trolleys without permission — an ethos she adopted after her home was egged as a child.

”They had just painted the house, and it was a big deal because my family didn’t have a lot of money,” she said. “It really set into me that you should not vandalize other people’s property.”

As much as she admires it, graffiti can sometimes be polarizing, “depending on how you do it.” But her “pop graffiti” style, she’s found, appeals to a broad audience.

And that’s where she thrives.

Hagler didn’t pursue art right away. While she dreamed of becoming a painter, she feared being a “starving artist,” so instead got her start in the nightlife scene managing clubs in New York City.

When she moved to Boston in 2014 and decided to focus on art, the timing was perfect. The rise of social media influencers and the popularity of “selfie walls” — styled spots people stand in front of for photos — made businesses more likely to tap local talent to liven up spaces.

It quickly became clear that her style was in high demand, and she learned to market herself online.

“People follow Erica’s work, so when she makes an announcement on social media that she’s doing a new restaurant, it legitimizes it,” said Markus Sebastiano, a mixed-media artist who has worked with Hagler. “People are like, ‘Oh, alright. Well, we gotta go check that out.’”

These days, businesses of all kinds are reaching out, including corporate offices, high-end apartment buildings, shoe brands, and everyone in between. A family in Back Bay recently paid her to paint a mural in their brownstone’s game room.

She’s been expanding outside the city, too, and now has projects slated for Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Arizona, and California. In many cases she doesn’t need to travel to paint by hand. Instead, a portion of her commissions are for vinyl wall wraps, which can be designed at home and then shipped out and installed by customers.

Not every street artist has been thrilled about the rapid rise of the Blind Fox brand. Hagler said she’s received an earful from critics who view her and her peers as “sellouts” for basing their careers on big business commissions.

But she’s not bothered.

“Here’s the thing: We need to make money,” she said. And besides, “I’ve gotten tons and tons of experience just from working with these corporate clients.”

With that financial cushion, she can also pursues her own projects. An upcoming collection of paintings, which she hopes to showcase at a gallery, will respond to a controversial ad campaign for Balenciaga and critique the “evil parts of the fashion industry.”

This year she’s also focusing on another ambitious project: Founding Boston’s first large-scale museum dedicated to street art installations, tentatively called “Wow Museum.” Already, she’s recruited a few financial backers.

It’s a big change from where she started, she said.

“The hardest part for young aspiring artists is the fear of being able to make a paycheck,” she said. “It’s frightening.”

Not anymore.

Erica Hagler better known as “Blind Fox” has become a go-to muralist. She walks past a flowing mural on a wall at Five Iron Golf. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.