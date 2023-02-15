Human jaw bone found on Nantucket beach; investigation underway

Authorities are investigating after a human jaw bone was found Monday on Nantucket, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois’s office.
The bone was found on Wauwinet Beach. It wasn’t clear how old the remains were believed to be, officials said.
State Police Detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and the Nantucket Police Department are investigating.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
