fb-pixel Skip to main content

Human jaw bone found on Nantucket beach; investigation underway

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated February 15, 2023, 1 hour ago

Authorities are investigating after a human jaw bone was found Monday on Nantucket, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois’s office.

The bone was found on Wauwinet Beach. It wasn’t clear how old the remains were believed to be, officials said.

State Police Detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and the Nantucket Police Department are investigating.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video