MBTA service disruptions coming to Red, Mattapan, Orange, Green lines, and Commuter Rail in March

Riders of the Red, Mattapan, Orange, and Green lines as well as the Haverhill and Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail lines will see service disruptions next month, the MBTA announced Tuesday.

The MBTA is shutting down parts of the Red Line to install a new digital signal system to replace the existing analog system and do track work, the Mattapan Line to remove a staircase at Milton Station, the Orange and Green lines for Government Center garage demolition and track repairs, and the commuter rail lines for work on automatic train control systems that prevent trains from colliding.

“The MBTA apologizes for the inconvenience of these scheduled service changes, and appreciates the understanding and patience of riders as this critical and necessary work to maintain, upgrade, and modernize the system takes place,” the agency said in a statement.