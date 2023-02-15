MBTA service disruptions coming to Red, Mattapan, Orange, Green lines, and Commuter Rail in March

Riders of the Red, Mattapan, Orange, and Green lines as well as the Haverhill and Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail lines will see service disruptions next month, the MBTA announced Tuesday.
The MBTA is shutting down parts of the Red Line to install a new digital signal system to replace the existing analog system and do track work, the Mattapan Line to remove a staircase at Milton Station, the Orange and Green lines for Government Center garage demolition and track repairs, and the commuter rail lines for work on automatic train control systems that prevent trains from colliding.
“The MBTA apologizes for the inconvenience of these scheduled service changes, and appreciates the understanding and patience of riders as this critical and necessary work to maintain, upgrade, and modernize the system takes place,” the agency said in a statement.
On March 4 and 5:
- Accessible shuttle buses will replace Red Line service between Harvard and JFK/UMass stations, stopping at all stations except Park Street and Downtown Crossing stations.
On March 4-12:
- Haverhill Commuter Rail Line trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between Haverhill and Reading stations.
On March 6 and 9:
- Mattapan trolley service will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between Mattapan and Ashmont stations beginning at approximately 9 p.m.
On March 11 and 12:
- Orange Line service will be suspended between Ruggles and North stations. Orange Line riders are asked to use Green Line service between Copley and Government Center stations. Accessible shuttle buses will operate between Copley on the Green Line and Ruggles on the Orange Line, making stops at Back Bay and Massachusetts Avenue stations.
- Green Line trolley service will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between North Station and Government Center Station.
On March 20-23:
- Evening weekday Red Line trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between Braintree and North Quincy stations beginning at approximately 9 p.m.
On March 20-28:
- Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between Swampscott and North Station.
On March 25 and 26:
- Accessible shuttle buses will replace Red Line service between Harvard and JFK/UMass stations, stopping at all stations except Park Street and Downtown Crossing stations.
On March 27-30:
- Evening weekday Orange Line trains will be replaced with accessible shuttle bus service between Wellington and North stations beginning at approximately 9 p.m.
Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.