Natick man killed by commuter rail identified

The man struck and killed this week by a commuter rail train in Natick was identified Wednesday as 52-year-old Joseph Franciose, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Franciose, of Natick, was struck by the train shortly after 4:20 p.m. on Monday, the statement said. Franciose was pronounced dead on the scene, the statement said.
He was struck on the train tracks along East Central Street by a train traveling from South Station to Framingham shortly after 4:20 p.m., according to an earlier statement released Monday.
An investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex district attorney’s office, State Police detectives, MBTA Transit Police, and Natick police, the statement said.
Advertisement
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.