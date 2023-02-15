New super PAC launches, seeking to boost Black candidates in local Mass. races

Reynolds Graves, a lobbyist and alum of political campaigns in Boston and statewide, last week formed the 1866 Action Fund , named after the first year Black lawmakers, Edward Garrison Walker and Charles Lewis Mitchell, were elected to the Massachusetts Legislature. Graves said the PAC will support Black political hopefuls in traditionally lower-profile races for the state Legislature, as well as municipal posts across the state such as school committee member and district attorney.

A new super PAC has formed to support Black candidates in down-ballot races in Massachusetts, filling a major gap in a state whose political leaders are less diverse than their constituents.

For years, Graves said, he has been talking to friends and colleagues about how to get more Black residents involved in government here, and how to propel more Black candidates into elected office. He reached a simple conclusion: “You can’t have politics without money.”

“Our goal is to fund down-ballot candidates that are often overlooked,” Graves said in an interview. “With this effort, we’re hoping to give those candidates a chance.”

Graves said the PAC will support down-ballot candidates because hopefuls for high-profile offices such as governor and mayor typically have greater fundraising potential. Graves worked on the gubernatorial campaign of Danielle Allen, a Harvard professor and the first Black woman to seek a major party’s nomination for governor of Massachusetts. Allen was a strong fundraiser, thanks in part to a robust network of academic contacts, but she dropped out of the race months before the primary, lamenting a political structure she said made it difficult for political newcomers to gain traction.

Graves declined to share the new PAC’s fundraising goals or the names of any allies or supporters. For now, he said, the organization will support only Black Democrats, but the PAC’s mission could expand as it raises more money.

The diversity of Massachusetts’ political leaders has improved in recent years, with a number of historic milestones reached. It’s been just 13 years since Ayanna Pressley became the first woman of color elected to the Boston City Council, and nearly two years since Boston welcomed its first person of color as mayor. Last November, voters catapulted women to all but one statewide constitutional office, electing a woman governor for the first time and making Attorney General Andrea Campbell the first Black woman to hold statewide office.

But major gaps in representation persist. In a state where Black and Latino residents make up more than 22 percent of the population, the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus accounts for less than 13 percent of the Legislature. And Boston has never elected a Black mayor, despite a concerted effort in 2021 to unite Black voters behind a single candidate.

Candidates and political strategists point to structural and cultural barriers that make it more difficult for political newcomers, especially candidates of color, to break into government here. White candidates often have easier access to wealthy donors, for example.

Super PACs are incredibly influential in politics because unlike candidates themselves, they can accept donations of any size and can take money from corporations. The outside spending organizations are not allowed to coordinate directly or indirectly with candidates, but they have immense potential for influence as they can fund pricey campaign efforts such as television advertising.

Graves said fundraising challenges have made it difficult for Black candidates to break through in races across the state, and that emerging Black candidates need more support from the establishment, including the state Democratic Party. He said his PAC intends to fill that gap.

“One dollar committed to this cause is more than there seemed to have been specifically focused on electing down-ballot Black candidates,” Graves said. “It’s a void that is missing in politics nationally.”

Gus Bickford, the outgoing chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, praised Graves’s efforts but defended the party’s work, pointing out that many Democrats of color have been elected to the Legislature during his tenure.

“We can always do better,” Bickford said, “but there are more candidates of color elected today than there were at any time before I started.”

State Representative Kip Diggs, a Democrat from Barnstable who was elected in 2020, said he was grateful for the support he received from the state party. But he said Black candidates who are new to politics can always use more help, particularly financial assistance, as they seek to join government bodies long dominated by white men.

“It’s important for us, for everybody,” Diggs said. “It’s making everyone feel that they’re represented.”









