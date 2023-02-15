Northern Lights dominate sky above Mount Washington early Wednesday

“This is a timelapse of about 30 minutes of frames that we were able to capture at its peak visibility,” the post read.

Glowing hues of yellow, green, and red were visible across the horizon from about 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., according to the Mount Washington Observatory. The observatory shared a time lapse of the phenomena on Facebook and Twitter.

A spectacular view of the Northern Lights colored the night sky early Wednesday morning at the summit of Mount Washington.

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, are caused by charged particles carried by solar winds entering and reacting with the atmosphere, according to NASA.

“It is a relatively common event a few times a year,” Lourdes B. Avilés, a professor of meteorology at the Plymouth State University, said in a phone interview. “You need clear skies, which is challenging for Mount Washington, but they do have that unobstructed, northward facing view.”

To see the Northern Lights, it must be completely dark, and it’s easier at higher latitudes and altitudes, according to Avilés. Otherwise, they may just look like white fog, she said.

“People say they look ethereal, like a veil, or little towers of light that are constantly moving,” she said.

Based on the space weather forecast, it’s unlikely that the lights will be visible again Wednesday night, Avilés said.

Mount Washington Observatory is hosting a free information session April 11 on the Aurora Borealis which will feature lectures from Avilés and staff meteorologists.





