Police seize over half kilo of fentanyl and other drugs following two arrests in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

Police seized over half a kilo of fentanyl and several other illegal drugs in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, following the arrest of a man and woman Monday who fled on foot from a traffic stop, authorities said.

At around 7:30 p.m., Old Orchard Beach police were alerted that the two individuals, Ted Libby, 35, of Hollis, ME, and Andrea Hoyt, 26, of Old Orchard Beach, were driving through the town, police said. Both individuals had several outstanding arrest warrants, according to a statement from Old Orchard Beach police.

Police conducted a traffic stop of their vehicle on North Street in Saco, ME, police said. Hollis and Hoyt fled and were apprehended “after a brief foot chase,” the statement said.