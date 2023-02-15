Police seize over half kilo of fentanyl and other drugs following two arrests in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

Police seized over half a kilo of fentanyl and several other illegal drugs in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, following the arrest of a man and woman Monday who fled on foot from a traffic stop, authorities said.
At around 7:30 p.m., Old Orchard Beach police were alerted that the two individuals, Ted Libby, 35, of Hollis, ME, and Andrea Hoyt, 26, of Old Orchard Beach, were driving through the town, police said. Both individuals had several outstanding arrest warrants, according to a statement from Old Orchard Beach police.
Police conducted a traffic stop of their vehicle on North Street in Saco, ME, police said. Hollis and Hoyt fled and were apprehended “after a brief foot chase,” the statement said.
Advertisement
“Following the arrest, Ted Libby was found to be in possession of over half a kilo of fentanyl, approximately 45 grams of methamphetamine, 16 grams of cocaine, an assortment of prescription drugs to include Xanax, Vyvanse, suboxone, and $11,588 in suspected drug proceeds,” the statement said.
Libby was held on the outstanding warrants and also charged with aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs, aggravated trafficking schedule Y drugs, refusing to submit to arrest/detention, and two counts violating bail conditions of a release, police said. Hoyt was also held on outstanding warrants and was charged with refusing to submit to arrest, violating bail conditions of release, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, the statement said.
Hoyt was released on $500 bail, and Libby is being held without bail at York County Jail, police said.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.