The Providence School Board elects a new president tonight

Former president Kinzel Thomas did not seek another term on the board.

Rogel, who works as a top aide to Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and was appointed to the school board by Mayor Brett Smiley last month, confirmed Tuesday that he has been meeting with his colleagues about leading the nine-member panel.

The Providence School Board is expected to elect a new president tonight, and newcomer Erlin Rogel appears to have the inside track.

Travis Escobar is expected to be voted in as vice president at the 6 p.m. meeting.

The leadership change comes as the board grapples with its very purpose during the state’s oversight of Providence schools. The mayoral-appointed board has little authority during the intervention, and officials from the Rhode Island Department of Education and Providence Public School Department have been dismissive of the board’s role.

But control of the school department is expected to shift back to Providence at some point during Smiley’s first term in office (which ends in January 2026). The board itself will also see changes beginning in 2024, when five members will be elected by voters and five will be appointed by the mayor.

Rogel will bring plenty of political and education experience as the new president. He attended the city’s public schools and then taught in the district through Teach for America. He has also worked as a chief of staff to the Providence City Council and was a top aide to Superintendent Javier Montañez before joining Matos’ staff.

His challenge as president will be to restore some institutional credibility to the board while picking his spots to use his bully pulpit to try to improve the lives of the 20,000 students in the district.

It won’t be easy. Tensions between the teachers’ union and the state have never been higher, support for the takeover among elected officials has never been lower, and good luck trying to figure out how Governor Dan McKee plans to turn things around.

