Quincy man indicted by federal grand jury for alleged racist attack

The indictment alleges Sullivan “used his vehicle to willfully cause bodily injury to a victim because of that victim’s actual and perceived race and national origin,” prosecutors said in a statement.

John Sullivan, 77, is facing a charge of one count of violating the Shepard-Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act, the federal statute that allows for the prosecution of hate crimes.

A man who allegedly made anti-Asian remarks and hit a man with his car outside the post office in December was indicted on a hate crime charge Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Boston, according to the US Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.

Police investigators said Sullivan allegedly threatened Daniel Ngo, his sister Desiree Thien and Thien’s three children.

Officials said Sullivan allegedly told them to “go back to China” before hitting Ngo twice with his car. Ngo said he suffered a broken shoulder, an injured leg and a concussion.

Sullivan was previously charged in state court on Dec. 2 on multiple charges, including civil rights violations and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He pleaded not guilty to those and other charges. He was ordered to undergo a dangerousness hearing, the Globe reported.

The federal indictment is represents an additional charge to the state proceedings.





“Confronting hate crimes is a priority of my administration,” said US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, according to the statement. “Our thoughts are with the victim and their family at this time. The alleged hate-filled and violent behavior of Mr. Sullivan is reprehensible and we intend to hold him accountable.”

“Hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim, but they also instill fear and threaten and intimidate an entire community,” said FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta, according to the statement.

