Should Mass. raise its $15 minimum wage? On radio, Healey declines to say.

Her non-commitment to further boosting the minimum wage comes as Healey has articulated a business-friendly tone in the early weeks of her tenure. She told the business community in her inaugural address that she would be “partner every step of the way” and described it as critical to the state’s success.

Healey on Wednesday sidestepped a question on whether the state should move toward lifting its wage floor weeks after it increased from $14.25 per hour to $15, giving Massachusetts one of the highest rates in the nation.

There’s a renewed push on Beacon Hill to again raise the state’s minimum wage, currently set at $15. But it appears Governor Maura Healey doesn’t intend to be among its champions.

“You help drive our economy and you will help build our future,” she said.

The new minimum, which took effect Jan. 1, marked the final step in a years-long process laid out in the 2018 “grand bargain,” a legislative deal that also cleared the way for paid medical and family leave, elimination of premium pay for Sunday workers, and a yearly sales tax holiday.

Democratic lawmakers have filed legislation this session to lift it again, with bills in the House and Senate proposing to gradually raise the minimum each year until it hits $20 in 2027.

When asked Wednesday in a radio interview whether Massachusetts needs to “take a next step” to raise it again, Healey demurred.

“Right now, I am very much focused on what we have in terms of revenue, what we have in anticipated revenue, and what I can do in support through the proposed budget,” Healey said on WBUR’s “Radio Boston.”

The Cambridge Democrat is set to release her first state budget proposal on March 1, and on the same day, said she plans to file a tax package that is geared toward “making this state more affordable.” She has yet to publicly detail the package, though she has previously pitched ideas such as expanding state tax credits for children and other dependents.

Healey said in making the state more affordable, “certainly wage and minimum wage is important.”

“But,” she added, “it’s also important to look at: What are we doing around food security? What are we doing around housing? What are we doing to drive down the cost of child care?”

Healey’s comments could dampen efforts to push through another increase, though the last raise itself was the focus of a years-long fight between union-backed proponents and business leaders who opposed it.

Karissa Hand, a Healey spokeswoman, previously told the Globe that the governor “believes the state minimum wage should be adjusted over time to keep up with the cost of living.” Hand said at the time that Healey would review any bills that reached her desk.

In a phone call Wednesday, Hand said the governor’s position “remains unchanged.”

Nationwide, California has a minimum basic wage rate of $15.50 per hour, while the District of Columbia’s is $16.10. Connecticut’s hourly minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $15.00 on June 1, and New York has a $15 wage floor in certain areas of the state, including in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester.

