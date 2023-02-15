Three cats killed, family of 8 displaced, in Dracut house fire

Heavy smoke was found upon arrival, and a second alarm was stuck to bring more firefighters to the scene, according to officials.

At 3:34 p.m., the Dracut Fire Department received a 911 call for a dryer fire at 232 Nashua Road that had spread to the home’s basement, according to officials.

Three cats died and a family of eight was displaced in a two-alarm house fire Wednesday afternoon in Dracut, according to officials.

The crew stretched a hose into the basement , and the fire was knocked down by approximately 4:15 p.m., according to officials.

“The first due company, Engine 3, responded quickly and did a great job of getting a hose line into the basement to attack the seat of the fire,” said Dracut Fire Chief Richard Patterson.

An additional engine was called to the scene to help open walls and ensure the flames had not spread, according to officials.

The fire was contained to the home’s basement, but there was significant smoke damage throughout the home, according to officials.

The family’s dog escaped the flames unharmed, and there were no reported injuries. The American Red Cross of Massachusetts responded to provide assistance to the family, according to officials.

Firefighters from Lowell, Tyngsborough, Hudson, and Pelham, N.H. provided mutual aid at the scene along with chief officers. Off-duty Dracut firefighters and firefighters from Methuen and Nashua, N.H. covered Dracut stations during the fire, according to officials.

The fire marked the fourth working fire that Dracut firefighters had responded to over the past week, and the second fire where there were no working smoke detectors in the home, according to officials.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of working smoke detectors,” added Chief Patterson. “Smoke detectors help to alert homeowners to fire much earlier, and are invaluable at helping us minimize damage and injuries from fires.”

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, but the fire appears to be accidental in nature, according to officials.