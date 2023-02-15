Veterans club disbands, donates to emergency assistance fund

After about 75 years of existence, the Melrose Veterans Club has disbanded, but not before a final gift to local veterans.

Members of the club, whose ranks have diminished in recent years, recently dissolved the organization and donated its remaining $400 in operating funds to the Melrose Veterans’ Donation Fund, a city account that provides veterans with one-time emergency assistance.

Expressing appreciation for the gift, Mayor Paul Brodeur said, “The club’s donation supports our goal of bridging the gap for our veterans who need help but do not have other means to obtain it. We are also grateful for the great value the club has added to our community for the past several decades.”